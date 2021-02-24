Getting to Know Arkansas’ Class of 2024

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s early as far as knowing who the top prospects in the Class of 2024 inside Arkansas will be, but there’s some already making strong impressions.

Here’s a closer look at some prospects in Arkansas who are freshmen this season and impressed during the year. There’s others and they will obviously be showcased in future articles.

Vinny Winters, OL, 6-4, 290, Malvern

Is the first prospect in Arkansas in this class to be offered by the Razorbacks. Memphis also has offered. Very good left tackle who has great size and is very good in the classroom. Potential 4-5 star recruit.

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-3, 185, and RB Austyn Dendy, 6-2, 170, Pine Bluff

Plays for former Razorback Rod Stinson at Pine Bluff. Crutchfield has the size and all the other tools to go very far in football. Look for him to start getting early offers as well. Dendy is a running back who reminds me of Darien Bennett at Jacksonville. Could be running back in college and could grow into a defender.

Walker White, QB, 6-3, 200, Little Rock Christian

The younger brother of Arkansas wide receiver John David White. Also has a brother Zac who is a freshman infielder with the Hogs baseball team. His father was outstanding golfer at Arkansas. This kid comes from a very athletic family and the sky is the limit for him. There’s a lot of outstanding quarterbacks in Arkansas in 2024.

Lane Jeffcoat, OL, 6-7, 300, Bentonville West

This kid has great size and is certainly one to watch in the future. He has size that can’t be coached. This is a school that has sent some good players to colleges, but he has the potential to be the best of the group.

Landen Meredith, DL, 6-3, 265, White Hall

Will be a key player for Brad Bolding next three years. Has very good size and will cause the recruiters to come to his school. Could end up interior defensive lineman in college.

Braylen Russell, RB, 6-2, 210, Lakeside

A big running back who has a chance to make his mark far beyond high school if he continues to work and make progress. Not many running backs as freshmen have this type size and speed combination. Coached by former Razorback Jared McBride. Freshman quarterback Jacob Hermosillo is someone at Lakeside to watch as well.

Bradon Allen, QB, 6-2, 185, and Chauncey Johnson, OL, 6-5, 275, Lonoke

Big lineman who started a couple of games for his high school varsity even as a freshman. Can also play on the defensive line. Will likely be a two-way standout for Lonoke going forward. Allen is expected to one of the best players to ever come out of Lonoke. One of the many outstanding quarterbacks in this class.

Kel Busby, QB, 6-2, 185, Pulaski Academy

Kevin Kelley is his coach which is enough said. You know he will be well coached and gets showcased in a potent offense. One to certainly watch the next three years. He and White should have some big-time battles in coming years.

Tre Hopkins, ATH, 5-9, 176, Nashville

Another Hopkins from Nashville. The Scrappers have one of the best programs in the state in their classification. Hopkins is capable of helping the Scrappers at several positions going forward.