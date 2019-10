FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News release) - Thomas Kidd and Jon Melia became great friends while attending graduate school at the University of Arkansas. People often couldn't tell the two apart and their education/career trajectory has been nearly identical as well.

Both earned undergraduate degrees from their hometown schools — Melia at the U of A and Kidd at the University of Kentucky. After graduate school at the U of A, each began working for the NFL. Melia went to the Cleveland Browns as an intern while Kidd went to the Seattle Seahawks in the same role.