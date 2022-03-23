FAYETTEVILLE — When Grant Morgan came out of Greenwood High School he was asked to come to Arkansas without a guarantee of a scholarship.

Now, after a very successful career at Arkansas, Morgan is hoping to hear his name called when the 2022 NFL Draft is held April 28-30. However, once again, he is somewhat overlooked since he wasn’t one of the Razorbacks invited to the NFL Scouting Combine despite what he accomplished.

Morgan, 5-11, 224, was one of 13 draft hopefuls who recently participated in Arkansas’ Pro Day in front of scouts from 30 of the 32 NFL teams. Afterward, Morgan talked about how he felt he did.

“I thought it went really well,” Morgan said. “I think I did a really good job. I think I did exactly what was expected on the 40 and then everything else, I blew it out of the water. I think I did a really good job. This experience was fun. I went by and shook every single one of the scouts’ hands afterward because they made a dream come true just showing up and making sure… The fact they even knew my name was great to me, just because coming from a walk-on, no one knew my name then, so it’s a great feeling just to be able to be here and be in this atmosphere and kind of see it go down.”

Morgan ran a 4.89 in the 40-yard dash, did 21 reps on the bench press, recorded a 34.5-inch vertical jump, did a 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, a 4.22 in the short shuttle and a 7.14 in the 3-cone drill. In 58 games at Arkansas with 22 starts, Morgan finished with 313 tackles, including 119 solo, 23.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, 12 quarterback hurries and a dozen pass breakups. He had 111 tackles in 2020 and 101 in 2021. After having a career like that at Arkansas did he feel slighted with no invite to the Combine?

“Yup,” Morgan said. “I definitely… Add on to the chip, I guess you could say. My shoulder’s getting heavy. But it’s just like, I hated I didn’t get invited, but nothing like that’s going to stop me or ruin my mood. I’m here for a reason. It’s to do what I can do, not really worry about what anyone else is doing. I took what today is and obviously I think I took advantage of what was given and what the scouts were here today, what they saw. I’m excited. I did well today. I wish I could have done well at both, but who knows. Maybe that was God saying I could have tweaked my hammy or something at the combine. Maybe it was good.”

Morgan talked about where he has been training and a body change he made.

“I’ve been in Tampa,” Morgan said. “Down with Cooper Performance. We’ve been training. He does a really good job at everything. Then with our position drills, I’ve been training with Coach Harrell, James Harrell, he played in the league for I think nine years. So we’ve been going with him and doing it. It was fun. I didn’t get to enjoy Tampa, but I went down there as soon as we were done with the bowl game. It’s been strict clean eating. I’ve lost 17 pounds. I went there at 241, now I’m 225. Which is 16. But I weighed at 224, but it was a light scale up there, so we’ll just say that. But it was great. My body’s changed tremendously. I feel healthy. I feel the best I’ve ever been. It was a great training experience. I’m glad to be back in Fayetteville, though. I’m glad to be back with my wife, just being able to enjoy family time now and be here now and just work out and continue to grow.”

What was the reason for the weight loss?

“I was blunt and straight up, I was fat,” Morgan said. “In season, you get a little chubby. But I thought that was the best way I could perform today, was to get a little lighter. I think everyone knows here I can hold 230, 235. But for me, I thought the best way to run fast and run twitchy and stuff and show good in the drills was to be a little bit lighter, so that’s what I did. It’s hard once you get to clean eating, it’s hard to go back and kind of gain weight again because you’ve just got to eat more of the clean stuff. I thought I felt well. I’ll probably get back to 230 and stay at 230. That’s what I think all the teams kind of want me at, so I’m excited about the weight. I felt good and healthy.”

Morgan found his fit at linebacker with the Hogs while sharing time with Bumper Pool and Hayden Henry. Morgan talked about his believed fit in the NFL.

“Wherever they’re willing to put me,” Morgan said. “If they want me to go be the coffee boy, I’m going to go get it and be the fastest one at it. I think I’m a linebacker. I know I’m a linebacker, actually. If they tell me, ‘Hey, we want you to play fullback and we’ll pay you this amount of money to do it,’ I’ll do it. But at the end of the day, I’m an inside linebacker and I can play and I can do it really well and I think if I get drafted first round or I go undrafted free agent, I’m going to work just as hard. I think that’s what people don’t realize. When I get there, it’s going to be hard to cut Grant Morgan. That’s how I want to make it. I want them all to love me and I want me to be able to put myself in a situation where they don’t want to get rid of me, no matter what they want me doing.”

Morgan talked about being a walk-on and if he feels that could help him if he has to go to the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

“Yeah. I’ve been counted out so much in my life, I’m already expecting them to count me out,” Morgan said. “So I might as well just take that chip and just continue to run with it. I know how the feeling is of someone really not wanting you, so it’s actually a different feeling now where these guys know my name and saying, ‘Hey, you did a good job today, Grant.’ So it’s kind of fun and interesting to be able to kind of see how I’m handling it myself and saying, ‘Listen, you can’t go about this thinking, oh you had a good Pro Day, now they’re just going to draft you with the first linebacker.’ That’s not realistic. And I know I’m not their top guy, but I’ll tell you, I can work my way into it. I think there’s a lot more nobleness, I guess you could say, for undrafted free agents who stay in the league. But I want to hear my name called and I think it can be.”

Morgan’s older brother, wide receiver Drew, played at Arkansas previously. Has he helped Grant any with this process?

“He’s kind of just taken back because obviously he just had a kid, so he’s kind of just being there if I need anything, I’m reaching out,” Morgan said. “He’s done good at just kind of letting me do me because we’re so different people. Yeah, we have the same little confident attitude, but we’re still so different in our approach in some things, so he’s kind of stayed back and just kind of let me go about it myself because we are different.”

Whether he is drafted on Day 3 or an undrafted free agent don’t count Morgan out of making it in the NFL.