Grant Morgan Gains Second Team All-America Honors

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior linebacker Grant Morgan has been named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America Second Team.

Morgan becomes the first Razorback to earn All-America honors since offensive lineman Frank Ragnow in 2017. He’s the first Arkansas defender since safety Ken Hamlin in 2002 to earn All-America status and first linebacker since Jermaine Petty in 2001.

He currently is second in the nation with 111 tackles, including 40 solo, 7.5 for loss, two sacks, an interception returned 23 yards for a touchdown, five pass breakups and a pair of quarterback hurries. The Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s best linebacker, named Morgan a semifinalist.

His first 19-tackle game came in the 33-21 win over Ole Miss while adding 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two passes broken up and an interception return for a touchdown, becoming the second FBS player since 2000 to total at least 15 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown. For his performance, he was named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week, Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week, Bronko Nagurski Defensive Player of the Week and Athlon Sports Defensive Player of the Week.

The former Greenwood standout is one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player who began their career as a walk-on. The trophy is named after former Arkansas walk-on and All-American OL Brandon Burlsworth. The winner will be announced in a virtual ceremony at noon on January 4.

Morgan recently announced he will return to Arkansas for the 2021 season.