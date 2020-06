ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — This isn’t your usual summer strength and conditioning camp.

Since the state began allowing contact sports to work out on June 1st, Arkansas high school football teams have gotten back to work. But safety guidelines make these workouts unlike any coaches or players have experienced.

Arkadelphia is a perfect example. Nick Walters visits with first-year head coach Trey Schucker, quarterback Braeden Thomas, and cornerback Trey Bledsoe to hear their impressions of the workouts.