Halftime: Alabama 38 – Arkansas 3; Things to Know

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ hopes of playing a competitive game against No. 1 Alabama faded pretty quickly on Saturday with the Tide taking a 38-3 into intermission.

It wasn’t a total domination by the Alabama offense against the Arkansas defense like many suspected after the Missouri game last week. The Tide only have 226 yards of total offense at the half, but have benefitted from a punt return for a touchdown plus a fumble by Feleipe Franks at the Arkansas 6-yard line. The Tide scored one play later.

Arkansas’ only points of the half came on a 26-yard field goal by Matthew Phillips that tied the score at 3 with 7:18 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Arkansas defense then held the Tide on downs and took over at its own 43 with the game tied. After failing to get a first down, Reid Bauer punted and Alabama’s DeVonta Smith returned it 84 yards for a touchdown and 10-3 lead with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter.

Alabama outscored the Hogs 28-0 in the second quarter.

Things to Know

*** Arkansas has 70 yards of total offense in the first half. Only 14 of that is on the ground.

*** Bumper Pool leads the Hogs with eight tackles while Montaric Brown is next with five.

*** Trelon Smith has rushed eight times for 31 yards and caught one pass for 24.

*** Both Feleipe Franks and KJ Jefferson have played quarterback for the Hogs in the first half. Franks is 4 of 6 for 56 yards and Jefferson 0 of 2.

*** Alabama will get the ball to start the second half.

*** The Hogs have been called for seven penalties for 31 yards. Alabama has one penalty for eight yards.

*** Treylon Burks has been targeted four times and has two catches for 16 yards.

*** Sophomore center Ricky Stromberg didn’t practice this week and is out with an injury. Ty Clary started at center in his place. As expected, defensive end Julius Coates isn’t with the team. Redshirt sophomore LaDarrius Bishop got the start at cornerback opposite Brown.