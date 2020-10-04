Halftime: Arkansas 14, Mississippi State 7, Things to Know

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas leads Mississippi State 14-7 at intermission in Davis Wade Stadium.

The Razorbacks got on the scoreboard first when nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. picked off a K.J. Costello pass and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown. AJ Reed added the PAT and Hogs were up 7-0 with 11:44 remaining in the first quarter.

Mississippi State answered with a Costello to JaVonta Payton touchdown pass covering 17 yards. Brandon Ruiz added the PAT to tie the game at 7 with 3:59 remaining in the first quarter.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks passed 19 yards to De’Vion Warren for a touchdown with 5:27 remaining before halftime. Once again Reed added the PAT.

Arkansas also drove to the Mississippi State 2-yard line earlier in the second quarter, but turned the ball over on a fumble on fourth down by KJ Jefferson, who was subbing for Franks. Franks passed to Warren for 52 yards to the Mississippi State nine on the drive.

Missing, Injuries

Arkansas is playing without defensive ends Dorian Gerald and Julius Coates. They also saw running back Rakeem Boyd, linebacker Grant Morgan and cornerback Montaric Brown injured in the first half. Franks also was banged up, but appears to be fine.

Stats

Franks is 9 of 11 for 123 yards and a touchdown. He also has five carries for six yards. Boyd has eight rushes for 28 yards while Trelon Smith has four attempts for 21 yards. Warren has three receptions for 89 yards and the touchdown.

Linebacker Bumper Pool leads the Hogs with seven tackles while Morgan, safety Simeon Blair and safety Jalen Catalon each have six. Safety Joe Foucha also picked off a pass.

Last week, Costello passed for 623 yards. This week in first half, he has completed 22 of 33 passes for 163 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Bulldogs have 206 yards of total offense to 174 for Hogs.

Start Third Quarter

Arkansas won the toss and deferred to second half so they will get the football to start third quarter.