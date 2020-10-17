Halftime: Arkansas 20 – Ole Miss 0, Did You Notice

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas completely dominated Ole Miss in the first half on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium holding a 20-0 lead after 30 minutes.
Arkansas has 243 yards of total offense compared to only 145 for Ole Miss. Jalen Catalon recovered a Matt Corral fumble at the Arkansas five with 9:58 remaining in the opening quarter. The Razorbacks drove the ball 95 yards in 11 plays with senior running back Rakeem Boyd scoring from the one. It was Arkansas’ first rushing touchdown of the season. AJ Reed added the PAT and Hogs led 7-0 with 5:47 left in the opening quarter.
Following a Hudson Clark interception, Arkansas once again got points when Reed booted a 23-yard field goal with 10:50 remaining in the first half.
It only took 10 seconds for the Razorbacks to add to that lead. Catalon picked off a Corral pass and raced 35 yards for the touchdown. Reed’s PAT made it 17-0 with 10:40 remaining in the second quarter.
The Hogs added a late 32-yard field goal by Reed with 1:41 remaining in the first half to set the halftime score.
Did You Notice:
- Senior quarterback Feleipe Franks was 12 of 19 passing for 159 yards with no turnovers.
- Treylon Burks has rushed twice for 30 yards and caught five passes for 78 to lead the Hogs in both categories.
- Ole Miss’ Corral is 10 of 17 passing for 102 yards, two interceptions and a fumble.
- Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan leads the team with 11 tackles, one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.
- Ole Miss won the toss, deferred to second half so they will get the ball to start the third quarter.