Halftime: Arkansas 27 – Missouri 20, Things To Know

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas got a magnificent performance from redshirt freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson in the first half and leads Missouri 27-20 at intermission.

Jefferson, filling in for the injured Feleipe Franks, was 8 of 13 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing eight times for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Jefferson missed his first three passes with Arkansas’ first drive lasting only 36 seconds. Missouri then went up 10-0 and it looked like it might be a one-sided game.

However, on Arkansas’ next possession Jefferson took the Hogs on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Jefferson tossing a 2-yard pass to tight end Blake Kern for a touchdown. The Hogs missed the PAT, but they still had momentum.

Following another Missouri field goal, Jefferson then found Treylon Burks 50 seconds later for a 68-yard touchdown. AJ Reed made the PAT and it was tied at 13 with 11:16 remaining in the first half.

Missouri answered with a 6-yard touchdown run by Larry Rountree for a 20-13 lead. Jefferson then took the Hogs on a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with Trelon Smith running for eight yards and the touchdown.

Following Missouri’s first punt of the game, Jefferson took the Hogs on a nine-play, 70-yard drive that ended with him powering in from the 1-yard line. Reed once again made the PAT and Arkansas had its first lead of the day with 20 seconds remaining in the half. A huge play on the drive was a fake field goal that Jack Lindsey, the holder, ran 20 yards inside the Missouri five.

Things To Know

*** Arkansas will get the services of redshirt freshman safety Jalen Catalon in the second half. He was forced to miss the first half for a questionable targeting call against LSU. Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton had the same call take him out of the game today. His day ended with four tackles.

*** Grant Morgan leads all tacklers in the game with six. Montaric Brown has five while Bumper Pool and Greg Brooks each have four.

*** Arkansas has 284 yards of total offense in the game to 248 for Missouri. After not being able to run the ball against LSU, Arkansas has 166 yards on the ground in the first half. Trelon Smith has 12 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown to lead the Razorbacks.

*** Treylon Burks has caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. He has two carries for 13 yards and is 0 of 1 passing.