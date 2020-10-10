Halftime: Auburn 20, Arkansas 12, Things to Know

FAYETTEVILLE — Auburn jumped out to a 17-0 lead over Arkansas, but quarterback Feleipe Franks led a charge in the second quarter to get the Hogs back in it.

Auburn took a 20-12 into intermission. Franks had a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mike Woods with 6:24 remaining in the second quarter. The drive was an eight-play, 65-yard drive that took 2:58 off the clock. On the drive, Franks was 4-4 passing and had a carry for six yards.

On Arkansas’ next possession, Franks found De’Vion Warren for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 2:15 remaining in the opening half. Following AJ Reed slipping on a PAT following the first touchdown, Arkansas opted to go for two. Franks hit Trey Knox, but he was unable to hang onto the football.

Auburn scored first when Auburn’s Jordyn Peters blocked a George Caratan punt. Barton Lester fell on it for a touchdown. Anders Carlson added the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 4:32 left in the opening quarter. Carlson later added a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter

In the second quarter, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix rushed 15 yards for a touchdown with 9:22 remaining in the first half. Carlson added the PAT and then booted a 25-yard field goal with 38 seconds before intermission.

Key Stats

Franks completed 12 of 17 for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Warren caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown while Woods grabbed three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Trelon Smith filling in for the injured Rakeem Boyd who didn’t make the trip. He rushed 12 times for 40 yards and caught two passes for 24.

Redshirt freshman safety Jalen Catalon leads all defenders with 10 tackles, including seven solo and a pass breakup.

Auburn has 260 yards of total offense in the first half with 215 of that on the ground. Tank Bigsby has rushed 11 times for 106 yards while DJ Williams has seven carries for 67 yards and Nix five attempts for 30 yards and the touchdown.

Starters

WR 1W WARREN,DEVION WR 7K KNOX,TREY WR 8 WOODS,MIKE QB 13 FRANKS,FELEIPE RB 22 SMITH,TRELON C 51 STROMBERG,RICKY RG 55 LIMMER,BEAUX LG 62 LATHAM,BRADY RT 73 GATLIN,NOAH LT 76 CUNNINGHAM,M TE 87 KERN,BLAKE