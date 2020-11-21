Halftime: LSU 20 – Arkansas 14, Things to Know

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is playing without several key players, but they are still battling LSU in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Tigers got a 24-yard field goal from Cade York to take a 20-14 lead into intermission. Earlier in the game, York nailed 49-yard field goal to put LSU up 3-0 with 7:37 remaining in the first quarter.

Arkansas answered that field goal when quarterback Feleipe Franks threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Treylon Burks. AJ Reed added the PAT and Arkansas enjoyed a 7-3 lead with 3:40 left in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, TJ Finley hit Racey McMath for a 30-yard touchdown to put the Tigers back up 10-7.

LSU was driving again in the second quarter when cornerback Montaric Brown forced a fumble by LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. that safety Myles Slusher recovered.

The Tigers took a 17-7 lead in the second quarter when Jabril Cox picked off a Franks pass and returned it to the one. Ty Davis-Price scored on the next play with 4:21 remaining before intermission.

But Arkansas wasn’t done. With a first down at its own 25, Franks found wide receiver Mike Woods for 50 yards to the LSU 25. Woods then drew a pass interference on an LSU defensive back. Two plays later Franks ran for a 10-yard touchdown. Reed’s PAT pulled the Razrbacks to 17-14 wiht 3:44 left in the second quarter.

THINGS TO KNOW

*** Arkansas has 182 yards of total offense in the first half, but only 32 of that on the ground. Playing without senior running back Rakeem Boyd the Hogs have struggled on the ground. LSU has 276 yards of total offense with 176 coming through the air.

*** Franks has completed 6 of 12 passes for 150 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He has rushed five times for 13 yards and a touchdown.

*** Burks has three receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Woods has two catches for 61 yards.

*** Taurean Carter got his first start as a Razorback on the defensive line with Jonathan Marshall and Mataio Soli. Redshirt freshman Marcus Miller has seen extensive action and has five tackles including a pair of solo.

*** Safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Grant Morgan lead the Hogs with eight tackles each. Safety Myles Mason has seven and safety Joe Foucha added six.

*** Arkansas’offense has made six first downs to 15 for LSU. The Hogs are 0 of 5 on third downs and LSU owns the time of possession 21:52 to 8:08.