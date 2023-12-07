SEARCY, Ark. – The Bisons are ready to go where no team before them has gone, as they host the national semifinals in Searcy against Lenoir-Rhyne.

Last Saturday was the six-year anniversary of the Harding Bisons’ first-ever national semifinal berth in Division II football. Harding kicked a game-winning field goal to beat Ferris State, 16-14, to advance to the 2017 national semifinal.

Harding’s 2023 squad will now attempt to do what the 2017 team fell short of: Clinching a spot in the Division II national championship game.

The Bisons, who are currently on a school-record 17-game winning streak, will host Super Region 2 champion Lenoir-Rhyne, this Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Security Stadium in Searcy. The game will air on ESPN+.

Harding comes into Saturday as the 2-seed while Lenoir-Rhyne is the 3-seed. The Final Four teams get reseeded once region play ends.

FOX 16’s Josh Berrian spoke with the team before Saturday’s big game. The Bisons talked about the feeling of getting the program back to this point in the postseason, their defense and the Bears defense being ranked in the top five of division two, the Bisons willingness to play a single-digit game like the quarterfinals if that’s what it takes to win and playing on the same day as the Harding Academy Wildcats as they compete for their school’s tenth state championship.