Harris Stays Home: Hogs Land Big Offensive Lineman Commit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Mother’s Day, Arkansas football landed four-star offensive lineman E’Marion Harris from Joe T. Robinson high school.

“I decided to come to Arkansas because it made me feel like I’m at home and treated me like one of their sons,” Harris said. “The coaches are great up there.”

The 6’7″, 370 lb. junior has been heavily recruited since he was 10 years old. He decided to follow in his father Elliot’s footsteps who was an offensive lineman for the Razorbacks from 2001-04 and become a hog.

“It was a pretty tough decision that I made,” Harris said. “But, my family and coach helped me through it.”

“Ain’t nothing like playing for your home state,” Elliott said. “At the end of the day it’s not about me, it’s about him. Now it’s time for him to make a name for himself.”

“E’Marion is a momma’s boy, so I knew he wasn’t gonna go far from me,” E’Marion’s mother Tiffany Harris said. “So, I kind of already knew that he was going to the Hogs.”

Harris is the 10th commit in the Arkansas 2022 class and the third offensive lineman. His commitment ranks the Hogs at 12th in the country and fifth in the SEC.