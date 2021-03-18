Hear from Gregory and Kern after today’s Arkansas football spring practice

Arkansas football is gearing up for their spring scrimmage this Saturday and they are ready to finally play in front of their fans again.

“It’s going to be huge. It’s going to feel like another game,” said defensive lineman Eric Gregory. “We’ll be happy to bring the fans in. It’s going to give us a lot of energy for our defense and offense, so it’s going to be pretty good.”

For tight end Blake Kern, Saturday’s scrimmage will mark the beginning of his final season with the Hogs. The Lamar, Arkansas native has been with the program since 2016. And after the pandemic granted him one more year of eligibility, Kern’s excited to bring everything he has to his last year.

“Coming back, man, I didn’t really have a choice being from the State of Arkansas and being from a small town. I always tell everybody, I really didn’t have a choice,” said Kern. “This is my dream and I’m living my dream and I really didn’t have anything else to do. So come back and work on my masters and play for the Hogs. Can’t get better than that.”

Saturday’s scrimmage will be open to the public for free at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium with gates opening at 10:30 a.m.