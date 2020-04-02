Heart Over Height: Meet Razorbacks Walk-On, National Passing Leader Braden Bratcher

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The nation’s leader in offense is now a Razorback and you might’ve not even known it.

Pulaski Academy QB Braden Bratcher led the country last year with 5,196 pass yards and 6,022 total yards. He holds the all-time national record for yards in a single game, totaling 900 in the 2019 season opener vs Springdale Har-Ber.

But the numbers that matter most for his recruitment: 5’10”, 175 lbs.

Despite his historic high school career, Bratcher’s size led him to receiving no Division-I offers. Braden is now set to be a preferred walk-on at his dream school, Arkansas.

“It’s not about the size of the player,” Bratcher says. “It’s about the size of the heart.”

“Brayden is the classic (example) of ‘Small things come in small packages,'” Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley says.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with Bratcher, his teammates, and his coach to find out what Hog fans can expect of Bratcher in the future — And how heart beats height.