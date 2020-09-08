High School Games in Arkansas’ Week 3 Involving Razorback Targets, Highlights From Recent Action

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has 16 offers out inside the state and many of the targets will be in action this week.

Here’s a look at the schools involved in those games.

Ashdown at Hope, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

The Panthers have a Class of 2023 tight end Shamar Easter, 6-5, 205, who holds an offer from the Hogs among others. Easter and Ashdown have beaten Hamburg 28-20 and De Queen 36-0. Hope is 0-2 on the season.

Clarendon at McCrory, 7 p.m.

Clarendon Class of 2022 wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175, plays all over the field for the Lions. They defeated Barton 65-22 to open the season. McCrory brings a 1-1 record into the game.

Greenland at Danville, 7 p.m.

Class of 2022 defensive end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, is committed to the Razorbacks. The Pirates fell to Elkins 46-28 in the season opener. In that game, Hollingsworth had six tackles, including four solo and one for loss. This will be the season opener for Danville.

2022 DL JJ Hollingsworth (@jjhworth23) is committed to @RazorbackFB and is a UNIT on the DL in NWA. 😈😈 @ArElite100 pic.twitter.com/jvCQMMAkjX — Earl Gill (@EarlGill10) September 6, 2020

Marion at Joe T. Robinson, 7 p .m.

Class of 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, has a long list of offers including one from the Hogs. Harris and the Senators are 1-1 on the season. They lost to Pulaski Academy 48-35 and then bounced back to down Maumelle 28-20 last Friday night. Marion brings an 0-2 record into this game. Harris has one tackle on defense as well.

Vilonia at Maumelle, 7 p.m.

Maumelle has two prospects offered by the Hogs and many others. Both are in the Class of 2022. The two are offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive end Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275. Maumelle defeated Sylvan Hills 27-21 to open the season, but fell to Joe T. Robinson 28-20 this past Friday night. Vilonia is 1-0 after defeated Greene County Tech 29-27 to open the season. Vilonia is led by Class of 2022 quarterback Austin Myers who is committed to Kansas. Chamblee owns one pancake block so far and Davillier has two carries and one touchdown as well.

Little Rock Parkview at White Hall, 7 p.m. (Thursday, Sept. 10)

Note that this game is Thursday night not Friday. Little Rock Parkview is coming off a 49-0 victory over Little Rock Southwest. Parkview has three players who hold an offer from the Hogs. Class of 2021 quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, and tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 237, are committed to the Hogs. Class of 2022 running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201, holds an offer from the Razorbacks and many others. White Hall is 2-0 on the season. This game pits brothers against each other. Parkview is coached by Brad Bolding while Bobby Bolding leads White Hall.

Fayetteville at North Little Rock, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville has a pair of 2022 prospects who have been offered by Arkansas. Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 165, and linebacker Kaiden Turner, 6-1, 217, hold multiple offers from schools in addition to the Hogs. Fayetteville is 0-2 having lost to Conway 38-21 and Owasso (Okla.) 31-17. North Little Rock brings a 2-0 mark into the game.

Go check it out for me! https://t.co/O6cvPivnmR — Isaiah Sategna 2022 (@isaiahsategna1) September 5, 2020

Check out this highlight! https://t.co/ZiZ5vwa0Mt — Kaiden Turner (@Thekaidenturner) September 5, 2020

Drew Central at DeWitt, 7 p.m.

The Dragons and Class of 2022 tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, try to get on the winning track this week. They fell to McGehee 36-6 to open the season. Courtney is committed to Arkansas choosing them over a long list of national powers. Drew Central brings an 0-1 mark into the game as well.

2022 #Arkansas commit Dax Courtney (@daxcourtney3_) is making his case for top TE in the country all szn. @ArElite100 pic.twitter.com/zfVYmNE4Zn — Earl Gill (@EarlGill10) August 19, 2020

Sylvan Hills at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville and Class of 2023 running back Darien Bennett, 6-0, 215, will try to move to 2-0 on the season. Bennett has been offered by Arkansas and 2021 defensive tackle Tyas Martin is committed to Colorado. They defeated Mills 44-34 to open the season while Sylvan Hills is 0-2.

Yes, I am a high flier✈️ pic.twitter.com/TtjYdCffyP — Darien Bennett (@8dbennett_) September 6, 2020

Morrilton at Wynne, 7 p.m.

Wynne is led by Class of 2021 No. 1 prospect in Arkansas according to Hogville.net offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5. 306. Wells is committed to the Hogs. Wells and his teammates have been impressive so far. They defeated Marion 35-19 and then West Memphis 39-6. Morrilton is 0-1 on the season.

Conway at Jonesboro, 7 p.m.

Jonesboro’s Class of 2021 linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, is committed to Arkansas. Avant and his teammates downed Little Rock Catholic 28-24 to open the season, but fell to Cabot 36-32 last Friday. Conway is also 1-1 on the season.