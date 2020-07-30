High School Recruiting Star Rankings for NFL Network’s Top 10 Players Produces Surprising Results

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes hoists the trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FAYETTEVILLE — The NFL Network has released its Top 100 players for the 2020 season.

A look at the Top 10 produced some surprises as far as star rankings when they were high school recruits. In the Top 10 using the 247Composite rankings, there’s one former five-star, three four-stars and six three-star recruits.

What’s surprising is the Top 5 are all former three- star recruits and six of the Top 7 were former three-star recruits.

The Top 10 in order of their ranking with the NFL Network and their ranking with the 247Composite are as follows: