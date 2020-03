BRYANT, Ark. — Day 3 of the Arkansas 6A State Championship Tournament has arrived. Teams try to punch their tickets to Saturday’s championship semifinals. See full highlights from Friday’s action at Hornet Arena.

You can find the boys tournament bracket online here, and the girls bracket here. Find FOX16’s Day 1 Recap by Nick Walters here, and Day 2 Recap here.

Fort Smith Northside 66 Bryant 44 (WBB)

Conway 72 North Little Rock 57

Fayetteville 53 Cabot 37 (WBB)

Fayetteville vs Bryant – 8:30PM