LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Trojans are Sun Belt champions for the first time since 2015-16.

The Trojans beat University of Lousiana-Lafayette on Saturday 91-69, outscoring the Ragin’ Cajuns 51-32 in the second half. With sole possession of the league title, Little Rock also clinches a first seed in the Sun Belt Tournament in New Orleans.

