After playing Florida to a 7-7 first quarter draw, Arkansas' defense collapsed in the second quarter in the face of four touchdown strikes by Kyle Trask. The Gators' fireworks overshadowed three big plays by the Hogs; a 47 yard touchdown strike from Feleipe Franks to Mike Woods, an 83 yard touchdown run by Trelon Smith and an 82 yard touchdown strike to Woods in the second half. The Gators had a 35-14 lead at the half and added 28 more points in the second for a 63-35 drubbing.

The Gators took the ball first in the game and the Hogs initially made them work. It took Florida 14 plays and 7:24 of clock time to score on a nine yard pass from Trask to Trevon Grimes. By contrast Arkansas needed just five plays and 1:30 on the clock to respond for a 7-7 game. The big play, that touchdown strike from Franks to Woods.