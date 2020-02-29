Breaking News
One Arkansan meets CDC guidelines to be tested for the coronavirus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson says

Highlights: Wild Finish as Bryant Beats Conway on a Game-Winner

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BRYANT, Ark. — What. A Finish.

In a game with pivotal playoff implications, Bryant and Conway would go down to the wire. A lay-in by Caleb London tied the game for the Wampus Cats with only 10 seconds left. The Hornets drove the floor and Treylon Payne would sink a lay-up as time expired.

While it was ruled that one second would remain on the clock, Conway failed to inbound the ball. Bryant wins 49-47 and improves their seeding for playoffs.

See the full second half highlights by FOX16’s Nick Walters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss