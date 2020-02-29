Highlights: Wild Finish as Bryant Beats Conway on a Game-Winner

BRYANT, Ark. — What. A Finish.

In a game with pivotal playoff implications, Bryant and Conway would go down to the wire. A lay-in by Caleb London tied the game for the Wampus Cats with only 10 seconds left. The Hornets drove the floor and Treylon Payne would sink a lay-up as time expired.

While it was ruled that one second would remain on the clock, Conway failed to inbound the ball. Bryant wins 49-47 and improves their seeding for playoffs.

See the full second half highlights by FOX16’s Nick Walters.