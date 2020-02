LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Future Razorbacks put pen to paper earlier this month, signing their letters of intent.

One new hog you maybe haven’t heard of yet: LB Chandler McIntosh, a preferred walk-on out of Little Rock’s Joe T. Robinson.

His path to get here is truly one of a kind. Our Nick Walters has the story in ‘Hog Dream,’ a FOX16 mini-doc.