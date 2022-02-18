The University of Arkansas football program will hold a one-day tryout for enrolled students on Wednesday, March 9 at the Fred W. Smith Football Center.

The tryout is only open to full-time students at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus.

Check-in and registration will be from 4-5 p.m. in the Fred W. Smith Football Center lobby with the workout to follow at approximately 6 p.m.

To participate in the tryout, you must have the following:

• University of Arkansas Walk-On Tryout Form

• University of Arkansas Tryout Medical Clearance Form filled out and completed by a physician (No other form will be accepted)

• Sickle Cell Test Results

• Proof of Insurance (if any) and a current copy of insurance card

Students WILL NOT be allowed to try out if the above forms are not complete and on file with the University of Arkansas Sports Medicine Staff prior to the tryout.

Tryout participants must have played football in high school or college and must bring their own football workout apparel and equipment.