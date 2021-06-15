Hog Hoops coaches begin directly contacting 2023 recruits at strike of midnight Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK — Starting at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, which was the first time Division 1 coaches could reach out directly to 2023 recruits, the Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff lit up the phone / text lines by contacting 20-plus prospects with more to follow.

From 5-star talents to emerging, under-the-radar 3-stars, the Hogs once again cast a wide recruiting net.

One of those recruiting targets that Arkansas reached out to at or around midnight is national Top 50 prospect Kaleb Glenn (6-6 small forward, Louisville Male High School, composite national No. 44 / 4-star).

“They did (reach out) after midnight,” said Glenn, who said he heard from Head Hog Eric Musselman. “He told me he really likes watching me play and thinks I can fit into their NBA system offense. They want to build a relationship going forward.”

Arkansas also reached out to at least four 2023 in-state prospects: Bryson Warren (6-2 point guard, Little Rock native), Layden Blocker (6-2 point guard, Little Rock), Ryan Forrest (6-3 guard/wing, Marion), and Jayden Forrest (6-1 point guard, Marion).

According to player and source confirmation obtained by Hogville.net, the Razorbacks coaching staff contacted the following 2023 recruits (Tweet content and tweet links provided below) …

* 2023 Arkansas offer & Nat’l No. 32 / 4* Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG, Link Year Academy) was contacted by Arkansas at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 Arkansas offer & Nat’l No. 57 / 4* Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (6-2 PG, Sunrise Christian Academy) was contacted by Arkansas at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects

* Arkansas asst coach Gus Argenal reached out to both in-state 2023 Nat’l Top 50 prospects Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish and Layden Blocker @Laygogetit at midnight (Tues, 6/15) …

* Also reaching out to 2023 Hog target Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish were Tennessee, Florida, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Gonzaga, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, George Washington, & Tennessee State …

* Updated contact list for 2023 Hog target Layden Blocker @Laygogetit: Arkansas, St John’s, Tennessee, Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas State, Memphis, George Washington, Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina

* Arkansas & Little Rock contacted 2023 Marion guards Ryan Forrest @RyanFor18985366 and Jayden Forrest @jayden_forrest

* 2023 Nat’l No. 30 / 5* KJ Lewis (6-4 SG, El Paso, TX) was contacted by Arkansas around midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* Arkansas has reached out to 2023 Nat’l No. 26 / 5* Taison Chatman @tchat04 (6-3 CG, Minneapolis, MN) … beginning midnight on Tuesday, June 15, Division 1 coaches could reach out directly to c/o 2023 prospects …

* Source: Arkansas asst coach Gus Argenal has reached out to 2023 Nat’l No. 9 / 5* Baye Fall (6-10 F/C, Lutheran-Parker in Colorado) … beginning midnight on Tuesday, June 15, Division 1 coaches could reach out directly to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 Nat’l No. 22 / 5* Isaiah Collier @isaiahcollier04 (6-1 PG, Wheeler HS, Marietta, GA) was contacted by Arkansas around midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 Hog offer & Nat’l No. 23 / 5* Taylor Bol Bowen @taylorbolbowen (6-8 CF, Brewster Academy in RI) was contacted by Arkansas at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects

* 2023 Nat’l No. 11 / 5* Robert Dillingham @robbwitdashifts (6-1 G, Combine Academy in N.C.) was contacted by Arkansas at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* ’23 Hog offer & Nat’l No. 32 / 4* Gus Yalden (6-8 F, IMG Academy) was contacted by Arkansas HC Eric Musselman at midnight Tues, June 15, first day coaches can reach out to c/o ’23 prospects … we wrote about Gus & his thoughts on Arkansas when he picked up his Hog offer in April

* 2023 Nat’l No. 31 / 4* Stephon Castle (6-5 G, Covington, GA) was contacted by Arkansas at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 4-star Ja’Kobe Walter (6-5 SG, McKinney, TX) was contacted by Arkansas at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 Nat’l No. 27 / 4* Chris Lockett, Jr. @yeah_chris2 (6-3 CG, New Orleans) was contacted by Arkansas around midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 Nat’l No. 33 / 4* Justin McBride @JustinMcbride23 (6-6 CF, Oak Hill Academy) told me he was contacted by Arkansas after midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 Nat’l No. 44 / 4* Kaleb Glenn @ka1ebglenn (6-6 SF, Louisville Male HS) was contacted by Arkansas at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* Source: Arkansas asst coach Gus Argenal has reached out to 2023 Nat’l Top 100 Brady Dunlap (6-7 SF/wing, Studio City, Calif.) … beginning midnight on Tuesday, June 15, Division 1 coaches could reach out directly to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 Nat’l Top 100 Brandon Garrison @brandonGarriso (6-9 F/C, Oklahoma City) was contacted by Arkansas after midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* Source: Arkansas asst coach Gus Argenal has reached out to 2023 Assane Diop (6-10 F/C, Belleview Christian School in Colorado) … beginning midnight on Tuesday, June 15, Division 1 coaches could reach out directly to c/o 2023 prospects …

* Arkansas contacted the trio of 2023s Nate Sasser (6-6 SF, West Palm Beach, FL), Cameron Barnes (6-9 F, Duncanville, TX), & Malik Presley (6-6 SF, San Marcos, TX) at or after midnight on Tues, June 15, the first day coaches could reach out to c/o 2023 prospects