Hog Hoops: McPherson’s Season Recap, Plus a Look at the Spring Signing Period

Fayetteville, AR- With all activities in the SEC suspended through April 15th, we check in with Hogville.net Hoops Writer Kevin McPherson. Arkansas’ 86-73 win over Vandy was the second of the season for the Razorbacks over the Commodores. This time the Hogs beat Vandy in the ‘Dores at Bridgestone Arena not far from Vandy’s home Memorial Gym. Arkansas was paced by Mason Jones who scored 22 points. Desi Sills poured in 20, Isaiah Joe finished with 18 and Jimmy Whitt chipped twelve. Kevin points out just how strong Arkansas looked from a collective standpoint. The Hogs had 17 assists (six from Jones, five from Jalen Harris and three from Whitt) on 25 made field goals. Defensively, protecting the rim was a big plus for Arkansas. Ethan Henderson and Reggie Chaney each had three blocks and Vandy only shot 24 percent in the first half.

In recruiting, keep in mind, the Spring Signing Period begins April 15th. Davonte Davis has already signed with the Hogs. Moses Moody, KK Robinson and Jaylin Williams are all future Hogs. Also, the NCAA Transfer Portal is active and Kevin expects two or more to come in via that portal.