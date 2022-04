In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, we break down some big changes for the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team. Arkansas received their third five-star commitment in the form of Anthony Black, but sometimes these recruits come at a price.

A few Hogs announced that they are leaving the program this week, a couple are entering the transfer portal, while JD Notae is declaring for the NBA Draft. We break down who is leaving and how this effects Arkansas in this weeks Hog Hoops Report.