The Arkansas men’s basketball team finished up their non-conference schedule with a win over Elon last week and now head they head into SEC play. The Razorbacks (10-2) will travel to face Mississippi State on Wednesday.

In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, we take a look back at the good and the bad from the Hogs’ non-conference slate and look ahead to their conference schedule and how it is shaped up to benefit Arkansas. We will touch on some big news for a new pro Razorbacks in the NBA.