FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Courtney Mims and Kevin McPherson talk about how Arkansas basketball practice is going and who has been a standout in practice so far.

They also discuss the Hogs SEC schedule for this upcoming season and how it’s a tough one.

Also, Kevin breaks down who the Hogs are targeting when it comes to recruiting.

See the full sit-down in the video above.