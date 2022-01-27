FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas continues to add some talented preferred walk-on recruits with the latest being Hope offensive lineman Kai Hamilton
Hamilton, 6-4, 305, announced his commmitment on Twitter Thursday night.
“I am so excited to be a Razorback!” Hamilton said.
Class of 2022 Preferred Walk-on Commitments
Mason Schueck, LB, 6-2, 215, Pulaski Academy
Briggs Magee, LS, 6-2, 220, Georgetown, Texas
Ethan Joseph, LB, 6-1, 210, Alphretta King’s Ridges Christian, Ga.
Hunter Talley, TE, 6-4 1/2, 200, Siloam Springs
Cade Fortin, QB, 6-3, 221, South Florida Transfer, Suwanee North Gwinnett, Ga.
Brock Burns, OL, 6-4, 295, Ozark
Randall Dennis Jr., 6-3, 280, Lawrenceville Archer, Ga.
Blake Ford, K, 6-1, 210, Arlington Lamar, Texas
Kai Hamilton, OL, 6-4, 305, Hope