FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks continue to add talented preferred walk-on players with the addition of Springdale defensive back Landon Phipps.

Phipps, 6-0, 185, committed to the Hogs on Friday. He announced the decision on Twitter.

“Blessed to Announce that i’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Arkansas!! Thank you for this amazing opportunity.Go Hogs!!”

Phipps will play for new Arkansas assistant Dominique Bowman in the secondary. He talked to Hogville.net about his decision to play for the Razorbacks.

“I chose Arkansas because I’ve been a lifelong fan,” Phipps said. “I just figured being from Arkansas and being a Hog fan since I was little I knew in my best interest playing for Arkansas I could give it my all. It was the best fit for me and I knew it was the place I wanted to call home..”

Fayetteville wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, who inked with the Hogs on Dec. 15, retweeted Phipps’ commitment tweet.

“Yes sir, we’ve talked a little bit and are pretty good friends,” Phipps said.

At Springdale this season, Phipps played quarterback and defensive back. In the past he also has played wide receiver. This season, Phipps finished with 1,207 all-purpose yards and rushed for 14 touchdowns.

He chose the Hogs over offers from Missouri Southern, Arkansas Tech and Northeastern State. He has a 3.8 grade-point average and has recorded a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash.

Click here for highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Mason Schueck, LB, 6-2, 215, Pulaski Academy

Briggs Magee, LS, 6-2, 220, Georgetown, Texas

Ethan Joseph, LB, 6-1, 210, Alpharetta King’s Ridge Christian, Ga.

Hunter Talley, TE, 6-4 1/2, 200, Siloam Springs

Cade Fortin, QB, 6-3, 221, FIU Transfer

Brock Burns, OL, 6-4, 295, Ozark

Randall Dennis Jr, DL, 6-3, 280, Lawrenceville Archer, Ga.

Blake Ford, K, 6-1, 210, Arlington Lamar, Texas

Kai Hamilton, OL, 6-4, 305, Hope

Daryl Searcy, RB, 6-0, 211, Joe T. Robinson

Kam Bibby, WR, 6-1. 180, El Dorado

John Paul Pickens, DB, 6-1, 185, Jonesboro

Brooks Edmonson, OL, 6-4, 295, Bryant

Kyle Thompson, DE, 6-3, 240, Aledo, Texas

Landon Phipps, DB, 6-0, 185, Springdale