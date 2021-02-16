Hogs defeat Gators 75-64; SEC win streak extends to 7.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been on a roll of late while establishing significant firsts in several seasons, so they figured why not go out and end an 11-game regular-season losing streak against the Florida Gators. Mission accomplished as the Hogs overcame a late deficit to take down the Gators, 75-64, on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

In a battle of Jacksonville, Ark., natives, freshman guard Davonte “Devo” Davis came out on top of Florida junior guard Tyree Appleby as Davis finished with a game-high 18 points (7-of-14 field goals and 4-of-4 free throws) to go with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 36 minutes to lead the way. Arkansas let a 15-point second-half lead slip through its fingers as Florida fought for a 62-61 advantage with 4:40 to play, but the Hogs punched back as Davis’ transition lay-in was the start of a curtain-closing 14-2 run to give Arkansas its 14th double-digit-margin win of the season. The Hogs made 10 of their final 12 free throw attempts while holding Florida to 0-of-6 field goal shooting and forcing 4 Gator turnovers in the final 3:07.

Arkansas (17-5, 9-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 25 entering Tuesday) has now won 7 consecutive league games as it picked up its second Quad-1 win in a row, improved to 3-4 in Q1 games, and improved to 2-5 against the NET Top 50. The Hogs also moved a half-game ahead of LSU for sole possession of second place in the SEC, and the last time Arkansas won 7 consecutive league games was in 2014-15 when the team finished 13-5 in the SEC for second place to unbeaten Kentucky.

Arkansas also improved to 13-1 at home on the season. In the Hogs’ last three homes games — all double-digit wins — they held Ole Miss to 59 points, Mississippi State to 45 points, and the Gators to 64 points.

Florida (10-6, 6-5 SEC, NCAA NET No. 26 entering Tuesday) lost its second consecutive game, but the Gators hadn’t played since Feb. 3 when they lost at home by 6 points against South Carolina. Florida had beaten Arkansas 11 out of the previous 12 meetings between the two schools with the lone loss coming in March 2018 in the SEC tournament, meaning the last time the Gators had lost to the Hogs in the regular season was in February 2013 when Florida came into BWA ranked No. 2 in the country but left with an 80-69 defeat.

Second-year head coach Eric Musselman improved to 17-15 in SEC games at Arkansas, and he evened up his head-to-head mark (1-1) coaching against Florida’s Mike White in SEC games.

“I think the big key was, when that thing was 61-62 (Florida lead), we did a really good job of locking in defensively, being a little bit more disciplined, being solid,” Musselman said during his postgame press conference. “Florida can really, really score the basketball. I thought we had good transition defense, holding them to 6 fastbreak points. But down the stretch, I thought our pick-and-roll coverage got a little bit better. And then Jaylin Williams did a phenomenal job on No. 12, Colin Castleton.”

In addition to Davis’ production, senior combo forward Justin Smith finished with 15 points (7-of-9 field goals and 1-of-2 free throws), 6 rebounds, a game-high 5 steals, a team-high 4 assists, and 2 blocks in 37 minutes; freshman guard Moses Moody had 14 points (including 6-of-7 free throw shooting), 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in 37 minutes; senior combo guard Jalen Tate had 14 points (6-of-10 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3, and 1-of-2 free throws), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 31 minutes; sophomore big man Connor Vanover had 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 steal in 17 minutes; and Williams, the 6-10 freshman big man from Fort Smith, had 4 points and a game-high 10 rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench as he dug in for an effective defensive effort in the paint.

Arkansas won the rebounding battle (37-36), turnovers (16-13), assists (12-6), points-in-the-paint (38-36), and fastbreak points (17-6). Each team scored 13 second-chance-points. Offensively, Arkansas made 28-of-63 from the field (44.4%), including an anemic 4-of-15 from 3 (26.7%), but the Hogs were good at the free throw line making 15-of-19 (78.9%). Defensively, the Hogs were stingy in the first half and again late in the game as Florida finished 23-of-61 shooting from the field (37.7%), including only 4-of-21 from 3 (19.0%) which was a vast perimeter defensive improvement for an Arkansas team that yielded double-digit makes from distance in road wins over Kentucky and then-No. 10 Missouri last week. The Gators were perfect at the free throw line, making 14-of-14.

Appleby led Florida with 16 points, and it was his runner in the paint that gave the Gators their first lead at 62-61 at the 4:40 mark. Castleton, Florida’s 6-10 big man, was the only other Gator in double figures as he finished with 13 points and 6 rebounds. Guards Tre Mann and Noah Locke — they combined to average 26.0 points per game coming into Tuesday’s matchup — combined for only 14 points on a collective 5-of-20 from the field, including 2-of-11 from 3.

“Just knowing that down the stretch we executed, and as you see we started to battle, and just battle to the end, and we did that and we pulled off the win,” Davis said. “I had to finish that one (Davis’ late transition lay-in), it gave us the lead and I don’t think we lost it from there.

“I know him (Appleby), we’re very close. We always go to open gym together. I played against him, actually. I went to Jacksonville Lighthouse (as a high school freshman in ’16-17) and he went to Jacksonville High School. Just knowing him, we’re from the same town, just knowing we’re competing out there. Right before the game started, we told each other ‘Just play basketball.’ We knew everybody was watching, and I feel like we put on for the city for sure.”

Next up for Arkansas is a road game Saturday against Texas A&M.

Against Florida, Musselman went with the same starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game — Moody, Davis, Vanover, Smith, and Tate.

Arkansas used a couple of 4-0 mini-spurts for a 10-5 lead, and after Florida struck back to tie the game at 10-all, the Hogs began cobbling together a 26-13 run for a 36-23 lead. The Gators would pull within 8 before Vanover’s dunk just before the horn put the Razorbacks up by 10 points, 40-30, at the break.

Davis led the way with 10 first-half points as he finished in transition against the Gators full-court press, Tate had 9 points, Smith 8, Moody 5, and Vanover 4. Smith also led the Hogs with 5 rebounds and 3 assists in the first 20 minutes.

Defensively, the Hogs were feisty and smothering as they held the Gators to 11-of-36 from the field (30.6%), including 3-of-14 from 3 (21.4%). Offensively, the Hogs were able to get into gaps and get to the basket, making 17-of-33 field goals (51.5%), including 15-of-26 (57.7%) inside the arc and 2-of-7 from distance (28.6%). Both teams finished with first half with 20 rebounds and 4 assists. And both teams were perfect at the free throw line — the Gators were 5-of-5 and the Hogs were 4-of-4.