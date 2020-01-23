Hogs fall at Miss. State, 77-70

STARKVILLE, Miss. (News release) – Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt Jr., each scored 20 points, but Mississippi State took advantage of its 31 free throw attempts to claim a 77-70 victory Wednesday night at Humphrey Coliseum.
Arkansas made eight more field goals than MSU (30-22), out-scored the taller Bulldogs 46-24 in the paint and out-shot its opponent 47.8% to 38.6% but it was not enough to overcome the free throw difference. The Bulldogs were 27-of-31 at the free throw line, compared to the Razorbacks’ 6-of-11.
Arkansas, down four at halftime, hung tough in the second half, keeping it a single-digit deficit most of the period. The Bulldogs pushed their advantage to 11 three times inside the final four minutes, but Razorbacks used a 6-0 run to get to within five, 67-62, with 1:12 left in the game. From that point, the Bulldogs were 10-of-10 at the free throw line to keep Arkansas at bay and seal the win.
Reggie Perry led Mississippi State with 26 points and 13 rebounds. He was 14-of-15 at the free throw line. Nick Weatherspoon added 11 points (6-of-7 at the line) with six rebounds and six assists.
Jones, who sat the final eight minutes of the first half with foul trouble, scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half. Whitt scored 16 of his 20 in the second stanza. Jones and Isaiah Joe led the Hogs with seven rebounds.
Arkansas returns home to host TCU in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday (Jan. 25). Tipoff is set for 3 pm and the game will be telecast on ESPN2.
FIRST HALF: Arkansas 26 – Mississippi State 30
Arkansas started slow and trailed 9-3 at the first media timeout. The Razorbacks bounced back and tied the game, 11-11, to force a Mississippi State timeout at 11:32.
Mississippi State used a 9-0 run over 3:37 to take a 28-22 lead at 1:11.
Arkansas played the last 8:22 without Mason Jones, who was sidelined with two fouls.
Reggie Chaney led the Hogs with six points in the first half while Jeantal Cylla added five points.
Adrio Bailey, Cylla and Isaiah Joe each had three rebounds.
Arkansas only attempted one free throw in the first half (0-for-1).
SECOND HALF: Arkansas 44 – Mississippi State 47
Arkansas only committed two second-half turnovers compared to five by Mississippi State.
Both teams shot the ball well in the second half. The Hogs were 15-of-35 (51.4%) and the Bulldogs were 12-of-24 (50%).
GAME NOTES
Arkansas’ starting lineup was Jimmy Whitt (G) – Isaiah Joe (G) – Desi Sills (G) – Mason Jones (G) – Adrio Bailey (F) for the 17th time this season.
Mississippi State won the tip.
Nick Weatherspoon (MSU) scored the first points of the game, a 3-pointer at 18:41 Isaiah Joe scored the Razorbacks’ first points, a 3-pointer at 17:35. It was the first time Isaiah has scored the Razorbacks’ first points this season.
Isaiah Joe’s seven rebounds were his most in an SEC game.
Jeantal Cylla hit a layup at 12:07 in the first. It was his first made field goal since the South Dakota game on Nov. 22 – a game he scored a season-high seven points. Cylla was 2-of-2 from the field, making his second 3-pointer of the year, and played 16:42. He has only played 19 minutes the previous 11 games.
Reggie Chaney made his first field goal but missed his second attempt to snap a streak of 13 consecutive field goal s made. Chaney finished the night 4-of-5 from the field. He has made 16 of his last 17 attempts from the field.