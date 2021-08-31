Hogs’ Fall Classic Set for Sept. 10

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Baseball returns to Baum-Walker Stadium with the annual Fall Classic at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

The seven-inning intrasquad scrimmage, the Razorbacks’ first of the fall, is free for the public to attend. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and parking for the event is free.

Limited concessions will be available to fans, but outside food and drinks are allowed. Non-food items must be in a clear bag.

Coolers are allowed in the Hog Pen. No coolers, however, will be permitted in the main seating bowl.