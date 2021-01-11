Hogs freshman G Khalen “KK” Robinson out remainder of season following foot surgery

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Razorbacks freshman Khalen “KK” Robinson (6-0 point guard, Bryant) will miss the remainder of the season following surgery Sunday morning to repair a bone fracture in his right foot, according to a University of Arkansas media release.

Robinson played in all of the Hogs’ first 11 games, but after logging 5 minutes of playing time in the first half of Arkansas’ 79-74 loss at Tennessee on Wednesday, Robinson complained at halftime that his foot was injured and he did not return to the game.

Robinson did not play in Saturday’s win over Georgia at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, but he was seen courtside wearing a walking boot and on crutches.

Apparently, Robinson had been struggling with the injury since the Red-White game played on Nov. 12.

“KK came to me at halftime and said he couldn’t go,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said immediately following the Tennessee game on Wednesday. “His foot was bothering him. Obviously our training staff will get with him. He said it’s been bothering him a little bit since the Red-white game. We’ll have the training staff get with him and figure out what it is.”

Musselman shared an update with media members on Friday.

“I haven’t talked to the training staff yet,” he said. “Yesterday he got X-rayed. There was nothing on the X-ray. He will have an MRI today and then I’m assuming the trainers and doctors will look at that and try to determine what the next course of action is.”

Robinson will have all four years of his playing eligibility beginning in ’21-22 due to the NCAA granting an extra season to student-athletes because of the covid-19 pandemic.

He averaged 2.6 points and 1.0 assist in 8.4 minutes per game while shooting 9-of-21 from the field (42.9%), including 5-of-12 from 3 (41.7%), and 6-of-8 from the free throw line (75%). He scored his career-high 15 points in Arkansas’ 142-62 season-opening win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25. He notched his career-high in assists (4) in the Razorbacks’ 86-50 win over Lipscomb on Dec. 5.

Robinson was a key member of Arkansas’ vaunted 2020 high school recruiting class that ESPN ranked as the 5th-best in the nation. Robinson, one of four Top 100-rated in-state players making up that recruiting haul, was ranked as the No. 39 prospect nationally by 247Sports.com.

Robinson was MVP of the 3A state title game as a high school freshman in ’16-17 as he led Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock to a state championship. He led Bryant to the 6A state title game as a junior in ’18-19 before moving on to prestigious national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Virginia for his senior season in ’19-20, leading that program to a national Top 10 finish and a berth into the 8-team GEICO national championship tournament that was ultimately cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic.