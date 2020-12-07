Hogs freshman Moses Moody earns SEC Freshman of the Week honors

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody‘s career as a Razorback has started off rather nicely, and his first significant honor as a Hog rolled in on Monday when Moody was named SEC Freshman of the Week in the league’s second week of handing out honors for 2020-21.

Moody averaged 21.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 14-of-20 from the field for 70%, including 4-of-6 from 3 for 66.7%, and 10-of-13 free throws for 76.9% to lead the Hogs to home wins last week over Texas-Arlington and Lipscomb.

The 6-foot-5 Little Rock native has started all four games in his fledgling Razorbacks career, and he’s scored in double figures in each. He leads Arkansas in scoring (17.3 points per game, ranks 7th in the SEC and 2nd among league freshmen), he’s fourth on the team in rebounds per game (5.5), he’s tied for the 4th-most steals in the SEC (7), and his 25-of-29 free throw shooting (86.2%) is good for league ranks of 2nd most makes, 3rd most takes, and 3rd in percentage (minimum 10 attempts). He’s shooting 46.3% from the field, including 37.5% from 3.

In an 86-50 win over Lipscomb on Saturday, Moody made his first two three-point shot attempts as Arkansas drained 5-of-7 from distance while racing out to a 20-2 lead. He finished the game 7-of-8 shooting from the field (including 2-of-3 from 3) and 2-of-3 free throws for his 18 points to go with 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 24 minutes.

Against Texas-Arlington last Wednesday, Moody notched career-highs with 24 points (7-of-12 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3, and 8-of-10 free throws), 9 rebounds, and 32 minutes in a 72-60 Arkansas victory.

“It is what it is,” Moody said when asked about his back-to-back production outbursts. “I’m glad you guys (media) are getting a chance to see a little bit of that. I’ve been putting in the work behind the scenes, so I’ve just got to trust the process, trust the work that I’ve put in. The outcome will be what it is.”