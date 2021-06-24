Hogs in Great Shape with 2022 National Top 35 Forward Zuby Ejiofor

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks moved quickly to get highly regarded 2022 big man Zuby Ejiofor on campus as the courtship began with a scholarship offer in late May followed by an unofficial visit from Ejiofor roughly a month later.

And Ejiofor (6-9, 215, forward, Garland, Texas, national No. 37 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) continues to be on a fast track to make his college decision with a commitment announcement coming “probably the first week or so in July.”

Ejiofor was on Arkansas’ campus with his Dad on Thursday, a stop that followed recent UOVs to TCU, Kansas, and Oklahoma with one more to go at Texas on Tuesday, June 29, then Ejiofor will sit down to consider taking “one, possibly two” official visits before making his college commitment.

It could all play out in the next 2-3 weeks, and the Hogs’ coaches and players did their part to put Arkansas in a good spot with Ejiofor.

“Arkansas was at a different level,” Ejiofor said when asked to reflect on his recent UOVs. “Their intensity (at practice on Thursday) and everyone playing together was amazing. I see them being better, a better team than even last year. Their work ethic was great, too. They’re players stayed after practice as well.

“The intensity was crazy, and the atmosphere was amazing. I could see myself playing there for sure.”

Ejiofor said he was impressed with Arkansas’ program the moment he stepped on campus.

“The facilities were the first thing I saw,” he said. “The campus was nice, and the coaching staff was amazing.”

Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff went over their system and explained to Ejiofor how he would thrive as a Hog.

“They showed me a video of their style of play, and they saw me as a player that could play that 4 or 5 spot,” Ejiofor recalled. “I could fit right in.”

Ejiofor averaged a double-double (21 points and 13 rebounds) at Garland High School last season, and he’s averaging a double-double with 17U Houston Hoops of the prestigious Nike EYBL circuit.

Ejiofor was teammates early in the spring with in-state 2022 Hog target Derrian Ford (6-4 combo guard, Magnolia, composite national No. 38 / 4-star prospect) when Ford was still playing on the Houston Hoops team. Ford, who now plays for 17U Next Page Force, took an official visit to Arkansas on June 1-3.

Ejiofor was at Arkansas during a week when the Razorbacks were also hosting three other official visitors from the class of 2022 — Kijani Wright, Ramel Lloyd, Jr., and Jordan Walsh. But again, Ejiofor has been busy, too, as this week alone he made his visits to Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

In addition to the aforementioned schools on Ejiofor’s unofficial visit tour, he holds offers from Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Seton Hall, Houston, Western Kentucky, and Stephen F. Austin.

Ejiofor is a big, strong interior presence who uses his frame to attack the glass and finish around the basket.