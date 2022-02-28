FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the newly released Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the Arkansas Razorbacks jumped four spots to land inside the top-15.

The Razorbacks sit at #14 nationally after the win against Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats sit at #7 following the loss at Bud Walton.

The Baylor Bears had the highest jump in the top 25, going from #10 to #3 following a victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The top two remain unchanged this week with the Gonzaga Bulldogs at number one and the Arizona Wildcats sitting at number two.

