Hogs lose 2nd consecutive game, 79-74, at No. 9 Tennessee on Wednesday

Manhandled in the paint and missed-layup-maligned on Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks kicked the ball around Wednesday for 20 turnovers but battled till the end of a 79-74 road loss against No. 9 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., resulting in the Hogs’ second consecutive defeat after winning their first 9 games to start the season.

With back-to-back league losses against No. 13 Missouri and now the Vols, Arkansas (9-2, 1-2 SEC) dropped to 9-13 in SEC games under head coach Eric Musselman, who has yet to win a game against a ranked opponent as Head Hog (0-4). Tennessee (8-1, 2-1 SEC) bounced back after suffering a 7-point loss at home against Alabama on Saturday.

Arkansas surrendered a 7-point halftime lead and trailed by 8 points, 69-61, with 3:56 left in the game before the Hogs chipped away to close within 2 points twice in the final 26 seconds, but Tennessee made 6-of-6 free throws down the stretch to hold on for the 5-point win.

The Razorbacks were led by JD Notae’s 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists; Jalen Tate’s 15 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds; Vance Jackson, Jr.’s 14 points and 9 rebounds; and Connor Vanover’s 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 block.

Tate missed a three-pointer at 0:06 with the Hogs trailing, 77-74, that would have tied the game. He and Notae combined to score Arkansas’ final 7 points as the Hogs kept pulling within a one-possession deficit in the closing minutes of the game.

But Tate and Notae also combined for half (10) of the team’s turnovers in a game the Hogs were minus-15 in giveaways (20-5) and minus-15 in points-off-turnovers (19-4). Arkansas won the rebounding battle (37-28) but in addition to failing in the turnover and points-off-turnovers aspects of the game the Hogs were minus-10 in the foul department as the Vols enjoyed a 20-of-26 effort from the free throw line (76.9%) compared to only 8-of-10 for Arkansas. The Razorbacks shot well from the field throughout, totaling 29-of-55 for 52.7%, including 8-of-20 from 3 for 40%. Meanwhile, the Vols were 27-of-60 from the field (45%) on the strength of 13-of-26 field goal shooting in the second half. Tennessee was 5-of-18 from 3 for 27.8%.

“In my opinion, it was free throws attempted (that impacted the outcome),” Musselman said of the freebie disparity between the teams. “I didn’t know we were that physcial. I think Tennessee’s pretty physical, but I guess we were physical tonight.”

Freshman guard Moses Moody, the Hogs’ leading scorer on the season, failed to reach double-figure scoring for the first time in his Razorbacks career as he finished with only 6 points (on 1-of-8 field goals, including 1-of-4 from 3, and 3-of-3 free throws) to go with 2 rebounds and 1 assist in 38 minutes. Freshman forwad Jaylin Williams of Fort Smith made his first start as a Hog and finished with 6 points (3-of-3 field goals), 2 rebounds, and 1 block in 14 minutes.

Guards Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey, Jr., paced the Vols with 17 points each; big man John Fulkerson had 16 points and 8 rebounds; and guard Keon Johnson had 14 points.

Musselman went with his fourth different starting lineup of the season as Williams joined regular starters Moody, Vanover, Sills, and Tate.

It was Arkansas’ bigs — after Musselman earlier in the week said his lineup needed to get “bigger” — that controlled the first half as the trio of Vanover, Jackson, and Williams combined for 19 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 assists to pace the Hogs to a 40-33 lead at the break. Tate (8 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists) and Moody (6 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist) also had significant contributions in the first 20 minutes.

The Hogs dominated the glass for plus-13 (23-10) but were sloppy with the ball for minus-9 in turnovers (11-2). Arkansas was 16-of-28 shooting from the field (57.1%), including 5-of-11 from 3 (45.5%), and 3-of-3 from the foul line.