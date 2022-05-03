FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will wrap up the non-conference portion of its schedule tonight when it hosts Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. in Baum-Walker Stadium.
Arkansas, ranked as high as No. 2 in some polls, brings a 34-10 record into the game while Missouri State is 21-19. Dave Van Horn feels this is a good game for the teams.
“I think it’s a good rivalry,” Van Horn said. “It’s a couple, three hours away and we always see them when we’re out recruiting. We recruit a lot of the same kids. We get into Missouri. I’m sure the Missouri schools don’t like that, but we have to. I think Coach (Keith) Guttin and his staff have done a great job. They get to play in that Double-A ballpark now. I think that’s really helped them attract some really good talent. They’ve had some great teams.”
The Bears come into Fayetteville on somewhat of a hot streak. They had won seven games in a row before dropping Sunday’s game to Indiana State. It appears they are playing their best baseball of the season right now.
The Bears hit .297 as a team led by left fielder Spencer Nivens, .363, four home runs, 33 RBI; first baseman Mason Greer, .356, six home runs, 40 RBI; catcher Drake Baldwin batting .338, eight home runs, 38 RBI, shortstop Walker Jenkins, .330, four home runs, 13 RBI and third baseman Grant Wood, four home runs and 13 RBI.
Schedule
6:30 Tuesday, May 2
vs. Missouri State – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats
Sophomore right-hander Will McEntire, 1-0, 1.13 earned run and fine starts the last three midweek games, will start for Coach Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks tonight.
Matchups
Game 1
Missouri State LHP Reece Lange (1-2, 5.08 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (1-0, 1.32 ERA)
Tune In
Tuesday night’s game will stream on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) on the call. Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.
The game can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM or through the Razorback app, with Phil Elson (play-by-play) and Razorback great Bubba Carpenter (analyst) on the call. A full list of radio affiliates is available here.
Series History
Arkansas holds a sizeable advantage over Missouri State with an overall series record of 55-26. 36 of those 55 wins have come in Fayetteville, including 19 under head coach Dave Van Horn.
The Razorbacks won 10 in a row against the Bears from 2007 until 2014, but the series has evened out in recent years. Arkansas and Missouri State have split the last 12 games since 2015, and the Bears have won five of the last nine games played at Baum-Walker Stadium since 2015.
Leading Off
- Arkansas, 20-3 in non-conference games this season, has won all 10 of its midweek contests this year.
- The Hogs last went undefeated in midweek contests in a season in 2005.
- Arkansas is ranked first in the SEC and second in the country in fielding percentage (.984), committing just 25 errors in 44 games this season.
- RHP Will McEntire will make his fourth start of the season on the mound against Missouri State. The Bryant, Ark., native is 1-0 on the year with a 1.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 13 2/3 innings of work.
- OF Chris Lanzilli’s 48 career home runs are tied for sixth most among active Division I college baseball players. The graduate transfer from Wake Forest is two homers shy of becoming one of only five active players with 50 or more career long balls.