By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 20 verbal commitments for the Class of 2023 with a good chance of adding more prior to the 2022 season.

The Razorbacks could add another pledge on Saturday when Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 170, commits to a school. He was once committed to Michigan State, but decommitted. He took an official visit to Arkansas the June 17-19 weekend. Braxton will choose from the Hogs, Michigan State, Miami, Baylor and LSU on Saturday. He picked the July 9 date because that is his mother’s birthday. Dominique Bowman hopes to get his man on Saturday.

Houston (Texas) Klein Forest four-star linebacker Brad Spence, 6-3, 230, visited Arkansas June 10-12 weekend. At that time, Mike Scherer also offered his younger brother Trent Spence, 6-3, 210, who is also expected to be highly recruited. On July 1, Spence released a Top 3 of Arkansas, Texas and California. Spence is a linebacker who brings similar-type game of Drew Sanders and Carson Dean.

Arkansas is also very involved with Pike Road (Ala.) four-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang, 6-5, 230. Lang is slated to take an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of the Alabama game (Sept. 30-Aug. 2). Lang has taken a couple of different unofficial visits to Arkansas this spring and summer. Lang has 26 offers to choose from, but Cody Kennedy and the Razorbacks are likely going to be hard to beat.

The Razorbacks are still hopeful for Lee’s Summit (Mo.) four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning, 6-3, 190, as well. Manning officially visited Arkansas June 21-23. He also took official visits to Kansas State, Iowa State, Missouri and Nebraska. This past Sunday it appeared Manning was all set to commit to Kansas State, but then postponed his announcement. The Razorbacks would love to add him to go with Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star Micah Tease who committed Monday.