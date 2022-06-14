FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and his staff are seeing things heat up on the recruiting trail.

It appears Arkansas is on the verge of getting a public commitment from Towson (Md.) Concordia Prep defensive tackle Ayombami Tifase, 6-4, 307. He took an official visit to Arkansas June 8-10.

He visited Virginia Tech just prior to Arkansas and Florida State upon leaving Fayetteville. Tifase said when he was at Arkansas he planned to make a decision soon after the trip to Tallahassee.

Tifase will redshirt at his new school and then be eligible to play in the spring. He’s a talented defensive tackle.

Don’t expect the Tifase commitment to be the only one for Arkansas in coming days or weeks. Houston (Texas) Klein Forest linebacker Brad Spence, 6-3, 230, was at Arkansas this past weekend. He will now visit California and then likely announce his decision. As a junior, Spence had 72 tackles, 51 solo, 11 for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, six pass breakups and one fumble recovery. He talked about his decision timeline following his visit to Arkansas.

“It’s getting there,” Spence said. “It’s a thin line, like 99 percent, I’m almost there. I have California next weekend and then I gotta go from there.”

Expect Spence to become the third linebacker committed in this class for Mike Scherer. He is expected to join Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove’s Everett Roussaw, 6-2, 220, and Carrollton (Texas) Hebron’s Carson Dean, 6-4, 235, in a talented class for Scherer and the Hogs.

Arkansas also became the first offer for Class of 2025 edge Trent Spence, 6-3, 210, who also is at Klein Forest. He is Brad’s younger brother and was with him at Arkansas for the official visit. The two of them and their dad enjoyed the visit.

The Razorbacks will host another impressive group this weekend. Kenny Guiton will have a shot at two very good wide receivers. Owasso (Okla.) High School’s speedster Cole Adams, 5-10, 180, will be here June 17-19. Then on June 20-22 Lee’s Summit (Mo.) standout Joshua Manning, 6-2, 190, will make his official visit. Manning’s mother was standout basketball player for Gary Blair at Arkansas.

Both Adams and Manning are four-star recruits. Manning also has Missouri, Kansas State, Nebraska and Iowa State on his list. Adams has Oklahoma and Alabama in addition to the Hogs. As a junior, Adams caught 55 passes for 913 yards and eight touchdowns. He rushed 18 times for 180 yards and a touchdown. He returned a punt for a touchdown and took three kickoffs back for touchdowns. Manning rushed 12 times for 64 yards in 2021. He caught 69 passes for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns while returning seven kickoffs for 294 yards.

Both Adams and Manning would be outstanding candidates to help in the return game on special teams in addition to playing wide receiver.