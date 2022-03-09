FAYETTEVILLE — No. 3 Arkansas has returned home to face UIC in Baum-Walker Stadium on Thursday.

The four-game series was slated to have games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in addition to Thursday. But due to the forecast of snow on Friday the teams will instead play a double-header on Thursday and then single games on Saturday and Sunday. The first game Thursday is slated for noon. Dave Van Horn has chosen a true freshman, Austin Ledbetter, to start Game 2 on Thursday for the 7-3 Razorbacks.

“He had some really good outings in the fall practices as well,” Van Horn said. “We like the fact that he has got three or four pitches he can throw for a strike. We don’t expect him to go 80 to 90 pitches but it would be nice if he could give us three (innings) plus. Plus three would be great and then we’ll go from there and see how the game is at the time. We felt let him start. We see him as a starter in the future. And he kind of earned it the other day when he came in and pitched well.”

Van Horn talked about the remainder of the starting rotation against UIC.

“(Connor) Noland is going Game One,” Van Horn said. “Game Three Saturday will be the same with Hagen Smith and Game Four Jaxon Wiggins.”

Van Horn wanted to match Noland against UIC’s lefty who is their ace.

“Yeah, I mean obviously we think they’re throwing their left-hander first and that’s what they’ve told us,” Van Horn said. “Unless they’ve changed it. We want him to match up with him for sure. Then as far as – we just didn’t want to bring back Smith on that short of rest. So we’re just going to hopefully get to play Saturday and he gets to throw on his regular day. Same with Jaxson. They both went deep into the game and we’d like them to get their rest.”

UIC is 4-5, but owns a 4-2 victory over California on Feb. 25. Van Horn talked about what he knows about the opponent at this time.

“It’s kind of difficult to say,” Van Horn said. “You look at the numbers, I mean they’ve pitched well. Offensively, it’s been OK. Hard to kind of get reports on them. We’ve seen some video, but you never know until you step out on the field. We’ve heard a lot of good things about their game one starter, but they haven’t faced a lot of left-handed pitching. They don’t have very many at-bats against lefties. Other than that, just a few things. I don’t want to give away all of our secrets.”

Van Horn also revealed how this four-game series was scheduled.

“Yeah, we played them a couple of times my first four or five years I was here,” Van Horn said. “I don’t know if we reached out to them or they reached out to us. A lot of times the way it works, as you know, you can just get online and find out who is looking for games. And I think the weekend matched up with us, and we sent an email. They responded, and then later we talked to them again about playing a fourth game, Thursday-Sunday. They’re needing games, we’re needing games. That’s kind of how it went down. Again, I’m in the middle of the scheduling, but so is Clay Goodwin, our operations person, and he does a great job.”

Friday’s season and single-game tickets are no longer valid. Thursday’s single-game and season ticket will allow access to both games on Thursday. Single-game tickets for Friday can be exchanged for Thursday’s games or another game, based on availability.

Saturday and Sunday’s games will be played at their originally scheduled times. All four contests will stream on SEC Network+ as originally scheduled.

This weekend’s schedule.

Noon Thursday, March 10

vs. UIC [DH-1] – SEC Network+’

TBD Thursday, March 10

vs. UIC [DH-2] – SEC Network+

2 p.m. Saturday, March 12

vs. UIC – SEC Network+

12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13

vs. UIC – SEC Network+