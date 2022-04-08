FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will hold another football practice on Saturday morning and some more recruits are making their way to Fayetteville.

Future Razorback offensive lineman Brock Burns of Ozark was among the recruits watching Thursday’s practice. Burns, who was once committed to Kansas, will be a preferred walk-on at Arkansas in the Class of 2022 and was basically a recruiting steal for Sam Pittman and Cody Kennedy.

A pair of Class of 2023 four-star recruits from Texas are slated to be at Arkansas today. New Caney running back Kedrick Reescano, 5-11, 190, committed to Michigan State on Jan. 17 over offers from Arkansas and several others. As a junior, Reescano rushed 217 times for 1,542 yards and 22 touchdowns while grabbing 23 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns. At this time, the Hogs don’t have a pledge at running back in the Class of 2023.

Coppell defensive back Braxton Myers, 6-1, 185, is the other 2023 four-star from Texas visiting today. Myers has 34 offers including one from the Razorbacks. As a junior, Myers had 40 tackles, five for loss, 11 pass breakups, a forced fumble and three interceptions.

North Mesquite (Texas) Class of 2023 four-star wide receiver Cordale Russell, 6-2, 180, will be at Arkansas on Saturday. Russell has 20 offers including one from the Hogs. In 2021, Russell caught 21 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns.

Another Texas slated to be in Fayetteville Saturday is Keller Central Class of 2025 quarterback Kelden Ryan, 6-2, 193. Ryan has six offers including one from the Hogs. The talented dual-threat Ryan completed 80 of 126 passes in 2021 for five touchdowns. He also rushed 106 times for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

From Florida, Class of 2024 four-star quarterback Tyler Aronson, 6-3, 215, holds nine offers with the Hogs possibly set to join. On Saturday, the St. Thomas Aquinas standout will be at Arkansas. Last season he passed for 32 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman Class of 2023 three-star defensive back Jeremiah Hughes, 6-1, 175, has strong ties to Arkansas. He’s planning to visit today through Sunday. Arkansas and 14 others have offered him. He camped at Arkansas last summer.

Buford (Ga.) Class of 2024 running back Jay Neal, 6-0, 175, was offered by Arkansas on April 4. He will get to see Arkansas on Saturday. He holds a few offers other than Arkansas.

Meridian (Idaho) Owyhee Class of 2023 offensive lineman Zachary Nyland, 6-4, 280, will visit the Hogs on Saturday.

Among some young recruits visiting Arkansas on Saturday are White (Ga.) Cass Class of 2026 offensive lineman Bear McWhorter, 6-3, 275; Buford (Ga.) Class of 2026 two-way end James Morrow, 6-3, 216; Duluth (Ga.) Class of 2026 linebacker Anthony “Ant” Davis, 6-2, 185; Snellville (Ga.) Parkview center Cortez Smith, 6-4, 275; and Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian School Class of 2026 offensive lineman Mason Townsend, 6-2, 220.