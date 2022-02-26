With lofty NCAA tournament seedings and upper-tier SEC pecking order in late-season play for both teams, No. 18 Arkansas took down No. 6 Kentucky, 75-73, on Saturday at jam-packed Bud Walton Arena as the Razorbacks moved into a two-way tie with the Wildcats for second place in the league standings with just two more games to play. Both teams remain in contention for the regular-season league title as the Hogs locked up no worse than an SEC tournament 4-seed and subsequent coveted double-bye into the SECT quarterfinals early next month.

Senior guard JD Notae led the Hogs with 30 points and 8 assists, and sophomore forward Jaylin Williams scored 4 of his 16 points in the final 1:22 to flip a 1-point Kentucky lead into a 73-70 Hogs advantage that the ‘Cats would not overcome in the final 30 seconds. Williams finished with his sixth consecutive double-double and the 11th in his last 15 games as he added 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block to go with his 16 points.

Arkansas (23-6, 12-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 24) has won 13 of its last 14 games which includes a 4-game winning streak, and the Hogs remained perfect this season against Associated Press Top 25-ranked teams (now 4-0) while picking up their fifth Quad-1 win. Meanwhile, Kentucky (23-6, 12-4, NCAA NET No. 3) lost for only the second time in its last 10 games.

The Hogs and ‘Cats could be joined by 17th-ranked and current third-place Tennessee in a three-team logjam for second place in the league standings if the Vols defeat 3rd-ranked and SEC-first-place Auburn in Knoxville, Tenn., later on Saturday. In either second-place scenario, the Hogs will emerge from the weekend holding all the tiebreakers over both the Wildcats and Vols for SECT seeding pecking order by virtue of their current 1-0 record head-to-head against each. In its final two SEC games to close out the regular season next week, Arkansas has two home-and-away rematches as it will host unranked LSU on Wednesday before playing on the road against Tennessee on Saturday, March 5.

Arkansas’ win over Kentucky on Saturday assures three things: 1) the Hogs can finish no worse than fourth in league play which means the aforementioned SECT top 4 seed and double-bye into the SECT quarterfinals; 2) if the Hogs win out, they’ll earn the SECT No. 2 seed at minimum and would gain the No. 1 seed if Auburn drops 2 of its last 3 regular-season games; and 3) because of the individual head-to-head and group head-to-head results that have already been established, any scenario where Arkansas finishes in a tie for first, second, or third place with any combination of Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee will result in the Hogs getting the SECT seeding nod relative to where they finish in the final league standings.

“When we struggled early (the Hogs started SEC play losing their first three games), we talked about trying to get hot at the right time,” third-year Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. “Three or four weeks ago, everybody was talking about our schedule — and we still have two tough games, one at home and one on the road — but what the group has done, they’ve weathered a really, really tough schedule. And not only did they kind of weather it, but they dominated it winning basketball games against some incredible teams.

“That Kentucky team can win a national championship. The Tennessee team can win a national championship, they’re Final Four caliber. We’ve played some really tough teams. Auburn is a team that can win a national championship.”

When asked if his Hogs should also be mentioned as contenders for a national title after home wins against all three of the aforementioned No. 3 Auburn, No. 6 Kentucky, and No 17 Tennessee since Feb. 8, Musselman acknowledged his Hogs belonged among the SEC’s best.

“I think we’re good enough, but we’ve got to keep getting better,” he said. “This place (Bud Walton Arena) is magical when we’re winning.”

Prior to Saturday, the last time the Razorbacks had beaten Kentucky at BWA was eight years ago during the 2013-14 season when they swept the ‘Cats with overtime wins in both Fayetteville and Lexington. With Arkansas’ win on Saturday coupled with its 81-80 road victory over Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington last season, the Hogs have notched consecutive victories over the Wildcats for the first time since that ’13-14 campaign. Arkansas improved to 3-0 against Kentucky at BWA when both teams are ranked (’21-22, ’94-’95, ’92-93).

The Hogs were coming off an 82-74 road win at Florida on Tuesday — their first win in Gainesville in 27 years — which coupled with their home win over the Gators last season gave Arkansas two consecutive wins over Florida. When combining the 4-0 consecutive-wins run against Kentucky and Florida spanning the past two seasons, it’s the first time the Razorbacks have accomplished that feat since ’92-93 and ’91-92.

The Razorbacks — they’re now 16-1 in home games at BWA this season — own the SEC’s best overall record (48-13) and best mark in regular-season league games (24-8) going back to the start of the ’20-21 season.

Arkansas moved to 11-5 against NCAA NET Top 100 teams (wins over No. 6 Kentucky, Florida, then-No. 16 Tennessee, then-No. 1 Auburn, Mississippi State, West Virginia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, then-No. 12 LSU, Cincinnati, and Kansas State, and losses to Alabama, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma). The Hogs are 12-1 against teams ranked outside the NET Top 100.

Arkansas is 5-4 in Quad-1 games (includes the win over Kentucky), 6-0 in Q2 games, 6-2 in Q3 games, and 6-0 in Q4 games.

Musselman moved to 68-25 as Head Hog, which includes a 34-20 mark against SEC teams. He’s now 2-1 coaching head-to-head against Kentucky and ‘Cats head coach John Calipari.

Musselman went with his big starting five of Notae, Williams, Umude, Toney, and Trey Wade for the 13th consecutive game.

Kentucky struck first, but Notae scored 8 quick points including two bombs from three to fuel a 15-0 Arkansas run for a 15-2 lead.

The Wildcats’ got things going behind the inside scoring and rebounding of Tshiebwe to pull within 6 points twice (17-11 and 21-15), but Notae kept firing away at all three levels while setting up teammates for easy scores as a facilitator as the Hogs built their lead back to 13 points, 32-19, with 4:11 to play in the first half.

Kentucky closed out the half with a 9-2 spurt as Arkansas carried a 34-28 lead into the break.

Notae led the Hogs’ first-half production with 18 points and 3 assists. Williams had 4 points and 9 rebounds.

Arkansas was 14-of-30 shooting from the field (46.7%) in the first 20 minutes, including 3-of-10 from 3, while Kentucky was 11of-33 on field goal shooting (33.3%), including 0-of-8 from 3.

The Hogs attempted only three free throws and made all three while the ‘Cats made 6-of-9 at the line (66.7%).

Arkansas was minus-1 on the glass in the opening half (21-20) and minus-2 in turnovers (6-4).