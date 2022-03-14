Q. Our first question comes from Armon Abbe who wants to know: What do you think of Arkansas’ draw? Looks tough for a four seed.

A. Being in the same bracket as the number one overall seed is not a good thing for sure. If Arkansas were to beat Vermont they’d likely face UCONN and if they make past that game to the sweet 16 it’s probably Gonzaga to get back to the Elite Eight. It will be tough.

But let’s talk Vermont. There’s two ways to look at that matchup. You can say that the Catamounts have not beat a ranked team all season. Their schedule in no way compares to the one Arkansas played.

But winning breeds confidence and teams like Vermont, which steam rolled over the opposition in the America East conference, typically arrive at the game site convinced their gonna be giant killers.

Let’s look at what they’ve done. 28-5 on the season. 17-1 in the American East. Conference champs. Conference Tournament Champs. Won 20 of their last 21 games. It’s real simple. Play these guys like they are Auburn or Kentucky and Arkansas will advance. A smothering defense with strong rebounding is a must and don’t let these guys out quick you.

Q. Watching the Razorbacks on the Internet leave the watch party at the Broyles Center yesterday, Lindy Hopper posted:

Boy, they sure don’t seem excited. What the heck? Not even Muss!

A. The danger of not being there and not watching the complete video. They showed plenty of excitement when their spot in the bracket was announced but Muss wasted no time in getting his guys back to the practice gym. They walked out fast with their minds on business. They are taking this matchup very seriously. If you’re a fan why would you want it any other way?

Q. About the loss to the Aggies Raymond Faison says: I’m struggling to understand the bad passes. Where did the energy go once they pulled to within 3 in the 2nd half? Something doesn’t feel right!

A. They’ve struggled during part of many games they won and the two they had lost during this streak but they’ve never collapsed they way they did in the last six minutes against A&M. I could be the worn down mentally, emotionally If you look at the schedule they played down the stretch, nine games starting with Auburn…then Bama. Mizzou, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee again and LSU again, only one of those game was easy. Missouri. The rest were dogfights and they won seven of nine. And after another gut check game against LSU suddenly they’re playing an A&M team that’s playing better than any team in the SEC.

You’re not shooting well. They’re playing Kamakazi defense and crazy shots are falling for them, like the one that bounced off the top of the back board and dropped down in. They’re shooting threes like a great three point shoting team which they’re not and still you battle back and get it close and then this happens. Arkansas has a three rim out, A&M hits two threes on the other end. That’s a nine point swing backwards and I think maybe they just mentally checked out.

Q. Lanny wants to know: Did Muss ever explain what he meant when he mentioned distractions after the A&M game and they have to get rid of the distractions before the NCAA Tournament?

A. No and it raises all kinds of possibilities. Did the players celebrate too much after the LSU win? Did they get too wrapped up in all the smack talk that came from Auburn, Tennessee and LSU players over the last few weeks? Did the distractions he mentioned affect just one player or several?

Was J-Will Distracted by something? He didn’t look like himself in either game. Was something going on with Notae in the A&M game? Hopefully Muss will clear this up in his pre NCAA Tourney presser.

Q. Eddy Lynn asks: What was your reaction to Toney and Notae continuing to play hard in the last seconds of the LSU game when the game was over and everybody else was just standing around waiting for the buzzer? There was a dunk and a steal. You almost never see that.

A. I thought it was strange. Some fans on social media attributed it to trash talking that was going on during the game. Others thought in had something to do with a hard foul by LSU near the end of the game. Maybe but stuff like that happens a lot and you almost never see players trying to made the game more lopsided with the ball and under 20 seconds to play. It’s and unwritten rule than Toney and Notae voilated. If it had happened before I might be more concerned, or if it happens again.

Q. hogsarerad wants to know: What happened to post game handshakes? Is that optional now? Who decides whether to do it or not? To me it’s a bad look.

A. It started as COVID protocol but since almost all of he COVID procols are now gone I think some coaches have decided they’ll do it when they feel like it. From my observation it comes down to one coach waving at the other and it’s like, Okay, we’re not shaking hands this time.

Q. Pigsfeat asks: Do you have the hoop Hogs penciled in for the Final Four?

A. I don’t. I think it will be really tough. I don’t like where they got sent. I hope I’m wrong but I can’t see very many Hogs fans traveling to Buffalo. I do think Vermont will have people there especially their students. UCONN will also have more of a home court type advantage if Arkansas matches up with them. But the big stumbling block to a final four will likely be Gonzaga. Not only are they the top seed in the tournament but Arkansas would have to travel to San Francisco to play them. Not exactly on Gonzaga’s front porch but Seattle is a lot closer to San Francisco than NW Arkansas.

Q. teamOTIS asks: Did you see that Will Wade got fired? Where would be a good landing spot for him?

A. Not as a coach anywhere. Maybe an analyst but probably not. Coaches who quit or were fired used to sell insurance. My guess is he doesn’t need the money. He won’t get a buyout since he was fired for alleged NCAA violations but he was making almost 8 million a year. Most of us could live the rest our lives in luxury on only one year of that.

Q. Razorback Redneck says: The firing of Will Wade seem to shock most of the media but I recall you saying more than once that the NCAA would eventually get him. I didn’t think they’d do it either. What did you know that a lot of us didn’t?

A. I don’t have an in with the NCAA if that’s what you’re asking. I just felt that what was on that wiretap could not be ignored but if that’s all the NCAA had, Wade could always say he was just joking around. You have to have hard proof.

I’m not a fan of the NCAA and the inconsistencies of their investigations but they took their time on this one and came up with three other major violations beyond what was discussed on the wire tape. It’s bad stuff.

Paying blackmail money to a players girlfriend who was threatening to make public emails from Wade to her boyfriend detailing payoffs and other favors.

Money and favors an LSU assistant coach provided that went not only to the player but some of his friends. They’ve got text messages on this stuff.

Offering a person who had influence over a recruit money and a job on the staff.

The big question I have now is, does it stop here? The wiretap thing extended to Auburn and Kansas too. No they don’t have Bruce Pearl or Bill Self admitting to buying players but there was enough revealed at the time to warrant investigations. Has the NCAA turned up more stuff on those two programs?

I read an interesting article on Sunday by a Mizzou beat reporter on the search for a new head basketball coach at that school. According to him there are boosters behind the scenes recommending looking at winning coaches like Rick Petino who have been previously busted by the NCAA. Their reasoning is, We’ve hired back to back clean coaches and we’re getting nowhere. Meanwhile the Kansas and Auburn programs are winning big and nothing has been done about allegations against those schools.

So to me there’s pressure on the NCAA. I I think the suits in Indianapolis know that their time is running out if they don’t start correcting a lot of complaints against that organization. Selective enforcement of the rules is one of the biggest complains.

So Will Wade may no be the last casualty of the wiretap scandal.

Q. Alex4Hogs88 wants to know: Which of these is funnier:

Auburn getting eliminated before their rematch with us

OR… LSU and Will Wade losing to us a 3rd time in the same season!

A. If Arkansas had not gotten hammered by Texas A&M I’d say Auburn getting eliminated by the Aggies was funnier. As it was that Auburn loss probably fired up A&M even more which fueled the Aggies against Arkansas so it becomes less funny. As for LSU’s three losses to Arkansas, okay maybe it was funny but Wade ended up with bigger problems than that and so did the Hogs with their game two exit.

Q: Jumpty asks: When we talk about greatest Razorbacks of all time in basketball, why is Martin Terry never mentioned? He only played 2 seasons and during a down time for Razorback basketball. But he put up very good numbers regardless.

A. You mentioned it. He did what he did during the end of a down period for Razorback basketball. He left the year before Eddie Sutton arrived.

He holds the record for highest scoring average in a career: 26-3. The record for highest average in a season: 28.3.

In points for a single game he is 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 10th. That’s 47 points, 46 points, 43 points and 40 points. Because he played only two seasons he’s just 17th on the all time scoring list but Todd Day, who played four years, averaged 18.9 points to Terry’s 26.3.

Q. @mousetown says: I see where Sam Pittman got raises for all his coaches. Over $6 million for the staff which is supposed to be a record. That’s good but why is his own salary still being negotiated? Is Sexton asking for too much money?

A. Well he did what he said he was going to do by hiring Sexton. Get more money for his staff. It was important to him that he kept them. This business with his own contract goes two ways with Arkansas fans. I think most of them believe he’s does a great job in just two seasons, Taken Arkansas from a joke of a program to respectability in year one. Nine wins and a bowl victory in year two. He started out 12th in the SEC at right at $3 million a year. He got about $700,000 in bonus’ after last season but again, right now he makes a lot less than Eric Musselman. If he were to get a competitive contact based what they did last season I’d say Hunter Yurachek would probably have to agree to $5 million a year. I have no idea if that’s what Sexton is asking but Pittman said last week that he thinks a deal is close.

There is a part of the fan base that was happy that Pittman came in and did great things without making or asking for a wad of money. These people don’t like all these high dollar NIL deals for players and astronomical salaries for coaches.

I saw a story last week that Eddie Sutton was hired at Arkansas in 1973 for 25,000. That’s stunning. Adjusting for inflation that would be about $250,000 today. Three years age Eric Musselman was hired at Arkansas for $2.7 million. It appears that since the 70’s coaches salaries at Power 5 schools have grown 10 times or more beyond inflation. Look at this this way. The year Sutton was hired I was making about a third of what he got. A third of that today would be over $800,000 per year. Most people who do what I do even in bigger TV markets make a tenth of that or less.

My point is the money in college athletic has gone through the roof. So has the cost of going to games. Some fans I talk to are turned off by that. To them college sports has become all about money and little else.

I understand where they are coming from that that the way our entire economy works. A top quality product will cost you more.

As long is the money is there from ticket sales, donations and TV revenue, coaches salaries will continue to go up.

Q. Blood Red Hog wants to know: Which football players among the transfers and early enrollees do you see having an immediate impact and possibly starting this fall?

A If you’re talking about an immediate impact and possible starting I’d go with the players Sam Pittman and his staff got out of the portal and the list is impressive.

Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood who will be a junior. He was a five-star recruit out of high school and the No. 1 receiver in the class of 2019.

2 LSU transfer Landon Jackson at defensive end. He was a four star with starting experience at LSU.

3 Drew Sanders at linebacker. He’s a 4 star with starting experience at Bama.

4 LSU transfer Dwight McGlothern at cornerback. He played in nine games for the Tigers past this season with impressive stats.

Super senior Latavious Brini, a 4 star nickel back from Georgia. Started 11 games for the national champs last season. He had 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups.

Q. To baseball. littlewheezy says: The baseball team has improved but are not playing great baseball. What do expect from them as the conference season begins and the competition gets tougher?

A. Good news and bad news. The hitting has gotten better. From a low of .217, the team batting average is up to a more than respectable .276. That’s really good news. This past weekend they played some small ball. Sac Bunts. Bunt singles. A successful safety squeeze. And in spite of the wind they started hitting home runs, which is Arkansas game. Nine taters in four games. Two grand slams. Thirty-seven runs in four games.

The bad news? The team ERA is up over three now. From 2.8 to 3.24.

Connor Nolan is up to 3.52 and Jaxon Wiggins’ ERA ballooned to 4.35.

The rookie, Hagen Smith still looks good at 2.66. Cole Rammage, Hogs long reliever is up to 4.50.

With SEC play starting this weekend, I’m suddenly more concerned with the pitching.

Q. Lanny is back with our final question. He says: I know you are not a fan of the Aggies. Who is? What was your reaction when they came up empty on Selection Sunday?

A. There’s been a lot of chatter about that among the media and the fans. The general reaction has been, the selection committee screwed up big time. The people who say that apparently pay no attention to what happens every year on Selection Sunday. So pay attention.

The selection committee has a long history of looking at a team’s entire body of work. Not the last four games. Not how you finish conference play. Bad losses in January count. So all this talk about who the Aggies beat in the SEC tournament has to be tempered with the fact that A&M lost eight straight games from mid January to mid February and even though they bounced back with 8 wins in their last 10 games they were still below .500 from January 19th until now.

So if you have a complaint register it with the NCAA and ask them to change the guidelines for selecting teams. Convince the NCAA that more weight should be given to games in late February and early March. January doesn’t count.

Until that changes what happened to the Aggies will happen again.