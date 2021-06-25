Hoop Hogs notebook: Arkansas back at practice, KK goes live, UA tug-of-war and more

LITTLE ROCK — Following several days of doing mostly individual work, the Arkansas Razorbacks were back inside the basketball performance center in Fayetteville this week for team practice in what was their third full week of on-court instruction, drill work, and scrimmaging.

With the start of the 2021-22 season just over 4 months away, head coach Eric Musselman and his staff have only 4 on-court hours per week to work with the team — the maximum for the initial 8 weeks of limited practice — but as always they made the most of that time.

Here are some tidbits and takeaways …

* Arkansas used the week to put in their press breaks and continue working on their three pick-and-roll defenses. Musselman has made overall roster upgrades in the offseason in terms of adding quickness and improved lateral movement, but as always spacing, timing, footwork, and communication among other details will all come into play when its timer to execute in a game.

* After practicing on a limited bases while being held out of full-contact, live scrimmaging the first few weeks, Arkansas covid-freshman Khalen “KK” Robinson (6-0 guard, Bryant) has been able to return to “some live” scrimmaging this week. Robinson has been working his way back from a foot injury that required surgery and ended his true freshman season as a Hog in early January of this year.

* For the second week since the beginning of June, the Razorbacks practiced as prospects on recruiting visits to Arkansas looked on and took in the sights and sounds of Musselman-led team preparation for the upcoming season. Kijani Wright, Ramel Lloyd, Jr., Zoby Ejiofor, and Jordan Walsh — all highly rated 2022 recruits — were inside the basketball performance center this week to watch the Hogs practice. “Arkansas was at a different level,” Ejiofor said. “Their intensity (at practice on Thursday) and everyone playing together was amazing. I see them being better, a better team than even last year. Their work ethic was great, too. Their players stayed after practice as well. The intensity was crazy, and the atmosphere was amazing. I could see myself playing there for sure.”

* The Hogs spent time this week doing team activities off the basketball court (see photos below), including sand-pit work where the team had a tug-of-war competition and did defensive agility and jumping drills. The team also recently went through a “hot yoga” session, and on Friday they were taking part in a kick-boxing activity. In each of Musselman’s three preseasons at Arkansas, he’s had his Hogs doing off-the-court team-building activities.

* The most-recent Arkansas signee and the Hogs’ fifth transfer in the 2021 recruiting class, senior Trey Wade (6-6, 220, combo forward, Wichita State transfer) made it to campus a week ago today and is settled in (you can see our exclusive Pig Trail Nation zoom interview with Wade linked at the bottom of the page).

* Former Arkansas star and the program’s first ever one-and-done Moses Moody (6-6 guard, Little Rock) participated this week in the 2021 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, and here is a list of his measurements taken and recorded at the combine …

– Body fat %: 6.80%

– $ Hand length: 9 inches

– $ Hand width: 10 inches

– Height without shoes: 6-4.5

– Height with shoes: 6-6.0

– $ Standing reach: 8-9.0

– Weight: 210.6 lbs.

– $ Wingspan: 7-0.75

$ tops among players 6-6 or shorter, and exceeded several players taller than Moody