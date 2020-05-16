Hoop Hogs transfer portal updates 4.0: USC soph Elijah Weaver has UA in Final 3

LITTLE ROCK — With the NCAA lifiting its June 3 deadline for college underclassmen to withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft coupled with Arkansas star guard Isaiah Joe currently interviewing with NBA teams as he weighs his options, it’s understandable that Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman continues to work the transfer portal as he considers backcourt options for his 2020-21 roster.

The NCAA has not announced a new deadline as it will likely take its cues from the NBA which is still sorting out completing its 2019-20 season before rescheduling dates for the draft lottery, draft combine, and draft (originally scheduled for late June) due to the covid-19 pandemic.

It’s a dicey situation that could tempt Musselman — if Joe returns, his Hogs are maxed out at the 13 scholarship limit — to go ahead and add another guard, then deal with the numbers later should Joe choose to return for his junior season.

Two guard transfers who recently popped up on Arkansas’s recruiting radar are two names that carry some national name recognition.

Southern Cal sophomore-transfer Elijah Weaver(6-6 wing, native of Cocoa, Fla.) was ESPN’s No. 37-ranked prospect coming out of high school in the class of 2018, and on Friday he announced via Twitter his 3 finalists — the Hogs, Dayton, and Central Florida. He’s expected to announce his commitment in June.

Since entering the transfer portal on April 28, Weaver reportedly has also heard from Alabama, Marquette, and South Florida among other programs.

A source told Hogville.net in early May that Arkansas was looking at Weaver, who started 14 of 31 games as a sophomore in ’19-20 and averaged 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 22.1 minutes while shooting 41.1% from the field (including 32.9% from 3) and 55.2% from the free throw line.

Barring a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility, Weaver would have one year to sit out as a transfer-redshirt with two seasons to play beginning in ’21-22.

Georgetown sophomore-transfer Mac McClung(6-2 guard, native of Gate City, Va.) was a social media phenom in high school due to his aerial assaults on the rim, and according to national media reports he has been contacted by Arkansas as well as many other high-major programs.

McClung averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in ’19-20.

McClung removed his name from NBA Draft consideration last week. Barring a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility, he would have one year to sit out as a transfer-redshirt with two seasons to play beginning in ’21-22.

Not including Joe, Arkansas currently has six guards in the fold for the ’20-21 season: junior Desi Sills, junior-transfer JD Notae, grad-transfer Jalen Tate, and freshmen Moses Moody, Khalen “KK” Robinson, and Davonte “Devo” Davis.

The Hogs’ 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 5 in the nation by ESPN.

