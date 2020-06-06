Hoop Hogs Virtual Tour & New Offer Headquarters 2.0: UA offers 2021 4-Star Chance Moore

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The end of May and beginning of June saw the Arkansas Razorbacks host a few more virtual meetings with one new offer going out.

Here’s the latest …

* 2021 Chance Moore (6-5 guard, McEachern High School in Georgia, compoiste national No. 75 / 4-star prospect) confirmed on Friday, May 29, that he picked up a scholarship offer from Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman the same day … “Yes he did, earlier this evening,” said Moore, who along with his Dad had a virtual tour with Arkansas’ coaching staff a week earlier.

* 2021 Arkansas offer Johnathan Lawson (6-6 guard, Memphis Wooddale, 2020 Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year, ESPN national No. 52 / 4-star prospect) had another virtual meeting with Arkansas coaches on Tuesday, June 2 … Lawson picked up his Hog offer and had a virtual tour with Arkansas coaches in May.

* 2021 Shane Dezonie (6-4 wing, Huntington Prep in West Virginia, composite national No. 92 / 4-star prospect) had a virtual tour with Arkansas coaches on Wednesday, May 27.

* 2021 Ed’Xavior Rhodes (6-8 forward, Dallas Skyline) completed a virtual tour with Arkansas coaches on Wednesday, May 27.

* 2021 Duncan Powell (6-7 forward, DeSoto, TX, ESPN 4-star prospect) had a virtual meeting with Arkansas coaches on Thursday, June 4. Powell was previously committed to Arkansas but reopened his recruitment. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories