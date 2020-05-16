Hoop Hogs Virtual Tour & New Offer Headquarters 2.0: ’21 5-star has UA in Top 10

LITTLE ROCK — For the second time in just over a week, the Arkansas Razorbacks have made the Top 10 for a class of 2021 5-star prospect as Kendall Brownof Sunrise Christian Academy (KS) trimmed his list on Saturday.

Brown (6-7 combo forward, composite national No. 16 / 5-star prospect) released his Top 10 via Twitter, a list that includes the Hogs, Kansas, Baylor, Arizona, Virginia, Marquette, Mayland, Minnesota, Ohio State, and Illinois.

Brown recently had two virtual tours with Head Hog Eric Musselman.

“Went good, showed me around,” Brown said of his virtual-tour experience with Arkansas. “Got a good look at what they had.”

Brown also respects what Musselman brings to the table from the.professional ranks.

“Great coach, lots of NBA experience,” Brown said.

Arkansas also made the Top 10 for 5-star point-forward Harrison Ingram (6-7, Dallas St. Mark’s), who released his list on Friday, May 11 (for more on that, click the link to Hogville.net story … https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=714101.0)

* A source confirmed Thursday that Arkansas had offered a scholarship to 2022 5-star prospect Mark Mitchell (6-7 forward, Bishop Miege in Kansas, composite national No. 19).

* A source confirmed Friday that Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and assistant coach Clay Moser hosted 2021 4-star prospect Alden Applewhite (6-6 wing, Memphis Houston) … Hogs associate head coach Chris Crutchfield checked in on Applewhite in Memphis back in October.

* A source confirmed Saturday that Arkansas has offered a scholarship to 2022 Arterio Morris (6-3 point guard, Dallas Kimball, composite national No. 26 / 4-star prospect).