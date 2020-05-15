Breaking News
Burr steps aside as Senate intelligence chair amid FBI probe

Hope for Hoops: Real Deal in the Rock Tournament Still On in Summer

Local Sports

"Kids are licking their chops"

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With sports seemingly everywhere having been canceled or suspended, athletes and fans are looking for a glimmer of hope.

Real Deal in the Rock, entering its 16th year and held as one of the nation’s premier high school basketball tournaments, is showing a light at the end of the tunnel.

For what could perhaps be the country’s first major event that marks a return to sports, the once-postponed tourney has a new date and health protocols for July 24-26.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with Real Deal in the Rock founder, Arkansas Hawks chairman, and long-time youth coach Bill Ingram to hear what to expect this summer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories