Hope for Hoops: Real Deal in the Rock Tournament Still On in Summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With sports seemingly everywhere having been canceled or suspended, athletes and fans are looking for a glimmer of hope.

Real Deal in the Rock, entering its 16th year and held as one of the nation’s premier high school basketball tournaments, is showing a light at the end of the tunnel.

For what could perhaps be the country’s first major event that marks a return to sports, the once-postponed tourney has a new date and health protocols for July 24-26.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with Real Deal in the Rock founder, Arkansas Hawks chairman, and long-time youth coach Bill Ingram to hear what to expect this summer.